Education

North Greenville University Announces Launch of New Website

NGU launches new website to improve functionality and enhance visual content focused on the university’s unique location, Christian heritage, educational delivery methods, and other opportunities.

North Greenville University (NGU), a private SC Southern Baptist University that offers both liberal arts and professional degrees on undergraduate and graduate levels, recently announced the launch of a newly revamped website. The new website has a clean and uncluttered design, improved functionality, and enhanced visual content focused on the university’s unique location, Christian heritage, educational delivery methods, and other opportunities.

“This new website is the culmination of many months and long hours of work from our team,” said Vice President for Enrollment & Marketing/Communications Michael White. “We are thrilled with the results and are confident that it is a more engaging and comprehensive presentation of the mission and presence of North Greenville University. Websites play an increasingly important role in helping people discover, build preference, and ultimately choose an institution. The redesign opens exciting possibilities to share our story in captivating ways.”

The redesigned site offers quick and easy access to essential information for our external audiences and features a more compelling visual presence of the University’s innovative approach to higher education. The website also has a comprehensive degree filter to streamline searches by campus location, delivery method, and degree. The purpose of this feature is to show prospective and current students the available options that meet their necessary criteria, allowing students to tailor an education to their personal needs.

Stamats, based out of Cedar Rapids, IA, was the consultant for the project. Stamats provides a full range of marketing, consulting, research, and business media services for its clients and customers.

Sandra Fancher, Stamats chief innovation officer, said that launching a new site during a pandemic year was a challenge.

“Despite remote constraints, our teams united to create an online experience that extends NGU’s academic, campus, and community life into the digital experience. Campus leaders and faculty played a key role in this success, sharing their stories and shaping content as a conversation,” said Fancher. “The site has seen significant results already and with the committed marketing team at NGU, this is only the beginning.”

The new and completely redesigned website offers current and potential students, as well as alumni, a richer insight into the University’s opportunities, academic programs, and history. Profiles for faculty and staff are available as well, giving the public a personal, in-depth look at educators currently teaching at the University.

“In many cases, the website is the first interaction a user may have with the University. It’s important to not only be visible, but to give our audiences an idea of what we are about and accurately convey the University’s brand story,” said Larry Stoudenmire, director of university marketing & creative services. “The redesigned website is a great step in improving our conversion rates and provides a solid foundation for future growth in our digital marketing efforts.”

NGU’s new website will be updated on a regular basis with University news, alumni and student success stories, awards and milestones, events, and academic program information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website at https://ngu.edu/.

NGU offers more than 115 areas of study across certificate, bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and early college opportunities. Online. In-person. At our main campus in Tigerville, SC, the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer, SC, or several educational centers around the U.S. One university, many locations. Every day. Epic. Learn more.