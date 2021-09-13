Education

Richard to keynote Constitution Day lecture at NGU

North Greenville University commemorates Constitution Day with a lecture by Dr. Carl Richard, a professor of history at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Constitution Day is an American federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the United States Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is normally observed on September 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.

To commemorate the day, North Greenville University (NGU) will hold a lecture given by Dr. Carl Richard, a professor of history at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 5:30 p.m. in the Hayes Visitors Center on the Tigerville Campus. The title of his lecture will be "What the Founders learned from the Greeks and The Romans."

Richard earned his Ph.D. in History from Vanderbilt University in 1988. His research interests include intellectual history, American history, and the history of ancient Greece and Rome.

His books include The Founders and the Classics: Greece, Rome, and the American Enlightenment (Harvard, 1994); Twelve Greeks and Romans Who Changed the World (Rowman & Littlefield, 2003); The Battle for the American Mind: A Brief History of a Nation's Thought (Rowman & Littlefield, 2004); Greeks and Romans Bearing Gifts: How the Ancients Inspired the Founding Fathers (Rowman & Littlefield, 2008); The Golden Age of the Classics in America: Greece, Rome, and the Antebellum United States (Harvard, 2009); Why We're All Romans: The Roman Contribution to the Western World (Rowman & Littlefield, 2010); When the United States Invaded Russia: Woodrow Wilson's Siberian Disaster (Rowman & Littlefield, 2013); and The Founders and the Bible (Rowman & Littlefield, 2016). He has also contributed a host of essays to edited volumes, including two books published by Oxford University Press.

The lecture is free and open to the community. The university's COVID protocols will be followed. For more information, contact Dr. Nicholas Higgins at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The event is sponsored by the Intercollegiate Studies Institute and North Greenville Junto.

