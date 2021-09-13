Education

BJU Expanding School of Education

Bob Jones University President Steve Pettit announced today that the BJU School of Education is expanding its name to the School of Education and Human Services to better reflect its growing academic offerings.

“We’re adding to our programs in the Division of Educational, Child and Family Studies for students who want to work with children, youth and families outside a traditional classroom setting,” says Pettit.

New non-traditional program offerings prepare students to work in fields such as social and community services, youth sports and recreation, parent/family education, early care/child development, early intervention and special education services—fields which do not require teacher licensure. These programs provide opportunities to learn and serve in real-world settings guided by university and field-based mentors.

The Division of Educational, Child and Family Studies offers two BS degrees, one in Child Development with a concentration in Early Intervention and a second in Educational Studies with concentrations in Child, Youth and Family Studies; Community Arts; Global Education; and Social Services. An associate degree in Child Care and Development and a minor in Teaching and Learning are also available. Additional programs will be added over the next year.

“BJU is well known for its excellent teacher preparation programs and graduate and adult online programs that further enable educators to hone their skills,” says Dr. Brian Carruthers, dean of the School of Education and Human Services. “These new programs expand our opportunities to provide additional students that same excellent preparation.”

There are 198 resident students currently enrolled in the School of Education and Human Services, 69 of which are in the new non-traditional programs.