NGU's 'Influence felt' on new SBC website

North Greenville University’s ‘influence felt’ in Southern Baptist Convention newly launched website, sbccalled.com.

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) has launched a new website, sbccalled.com. The website provides information, resources, and training for high school and college students who feel called to ministry. The site's 38 authors include several connected to North Greenville University (NGU).

"I think it's possibly the most helpful tool that the SBC has come up with to empower students who are exploring the 'call of God' on their lives," said NGU Director of Community Connection and Ministry Mobilization Joshua Gilmore ('05, MCM' 07).

The site provides students information on preparation, resources, and education. The focus of preparation includes information about moral purity, marriage preparation, mentoring, financial planning, suggestions for those who are called, and understanding the call to pastoral ministry. The resources section includes ministry positions, living on mission, gospel presentations, Lifeway Christian Resources, books, and websites. The site also provides information on educational opportunities through the 52 SBC seminaries and Baptist colleges and universities.

From 2000 until 2020, BCM Director at Louisiana State University Steve Masters served as a contract worker for the College Ministry Department at Lifeway. One of his responsibilities was developing a website for the nation's SBC college students and six through twelfth-grade students who feel God's call to ministry.

"One of my tasks in coordinating the development of the website was to identify the number of ministerial students in our SBC world. In my report, I secured the number totaling 8,724 at 52 of the 53 colleges and universities on the website," said Masters.

"Certainly, NGU's influence is felt in this project," said Gilmore.

Steve Bielby, NGU director of counseling, is the author for the Christian Counselor Position section, and Gilmore wrote the Christian Educator/Professor section.

Other writers include Aaron ('16) and Rebekah Harris (' 16), who wrote the Bible Translation portion. Dr. Robert Pepper and Preston Nix, fathers of NGU alumni, authored the Medical Missionary Position and Gospel Presentation Section.

This website is sponsored by the SBC Executive Committee, the North American Mission Board, the International Mission Board, our six SBC Seminaries, and the Canadian Baptist Seminary.

"There are 3,532 ministerial students involved in BCM in the U.S. When you add the number of ministerial students attending Baptist colleges and universities with other students engaged in BCM, the actual number is over 11,000 students," said Masters.

Masters says no one knows for sure how many sixth to twelfth-grade students feel God's call to ministry. He estimates it to be at least 2,000.

"I wanted the section on colleges and universities to be on the website for these students," he said.

Masters says there are five Vision 25 goals of the SBC for the next several years.

"One of them is to increase our evangelism efforts with student ministry (12 to 18-year-olds). Another is to 'call out the called,' increasing the number of older and college students who feel God's call to ministry. I feel that both goals will be of benefit to the Baptist college/university," Masters said.

