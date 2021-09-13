Education

Bob Jones University Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

In its 2022 Best College Rankings, U.S. News & World Report recognized Bob Jones University as one of the Best Regional Universities in the South. Additionally, U.S News recognized BJU in other major categories including:

Best Value Regional University in the South: 3

Top Performers on Social Mobility among Regional Universities in the South: 2

Best Undergraduate Teaching among Regional Universities in the South: 21

Among Regional Universities in the South, BJU is the highest ranked university for Best Value in the Carolinas.

“Our consistently high rankings reflect the value of a BJU education and an ongoing commitment to improving student outcomes,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “BJU’s holistic approach provides an affordable educational experience which prepares our students for life after college.”

Among the Best Regional Universities in the South rankings, six private Christian colleges in South Carolina were ranked including BJU (31), Columbia International University (38), Anderson University (44), Charleston Southern University (57), North Greenville University (70) and Southern Wesleyan University (84).

Four South Carolina universities were ranked in the top 20 Best Value Regional Universities in the South including BJU (3), Coastal Carolina University (5), Columbia International University (11) and Columbia College (19). The Best Value ranking is a measure of both academic quality and cost.

Additionally, six South Carolina universities were listed in the top 20 performers for Social Mobility Among Regional Universities in the South including Converse College (1), BJU (2), Columbia College (4), North Greenville University (6), Columbia International University (10) and Winthrop University (16). This ranking recognizes graduation rates of students awarded federal Pell Grants.

Approximately 46% of BJU students receive Pell Grants. The average financial aid package awarded is $10,000. In the Class of 2020, 54% graduated with no federal student loan debt. The BJU Together Annual Fund along with a host of other scholarships and endowments such as the Opportunity Scholars Program, a four-year scholarship for minority and refugee students, provides financial support for students with demonstrated financial need.

For its first time, BJU was ranked among Regional Universities in the South for Best Undergraduate Teaching. This ranking recognizes the commitment of faculty and administrators to teach undergraduates in a high-quality manner.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading. BJU provides over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in residence and online in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, business and health professions. BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.