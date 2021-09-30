Education

NGU, Prisma Health to host Mobile Vaccination Clinic for Community

North Greenville University to host Prisma Health mobile vaccination clinic for the community on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

North Greenville University (NGU) and Prisma Health will host a COVID-19 Drive-Thru Pfizer Vaccination Clinic on NGU’s Tigerville Campus at 7801 N. Tigerville Road in Tigerville. The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for members of NGU faculty, staff, students, their families, and the local community free of charge.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone 12 years old and older and has not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine. All participants must register and pick a time slot. Review the available slots and register with an email address and contact phone number to be reached if any schedule changes occur. No personal information entered will be shared outside of Prisma Health.

The mobile community clinic will be located in the parking lot behind NGU’s library. Enter the front entrance to the campus from Hwy 414, and a campus safety officer will direct you to the proper traffic flow. Please stay in your car through the whole process with a face-covering. If you do not have a face-covering, one will be provided.

Please bring a photo ID, Driver’s License, or passport. For additional information, contact Helen Neely, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , at the NGU Health Clinic.

