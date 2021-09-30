Education

BJU Students Honored at Carolinas Communication Association Conference

Three graduate students in Bob Jones University’s Department of Communication Studies were recognized at the Carolinas Communication Association (CCA) annual convention held virtually from Mars Hill University in Mars Hill, North Carolina, September 24-25.

Prior to the convention, students from around the region submitted papers for consideration in the CCA’s competitive, blind review process.

Anna Harmony, BJU communication studies graduate student, received the 2021 Mary E. Jarrard Award for Excellence in Student Scholarship for her top graduate paper, “The Discourse of Discrimination.” The prize is awarded annually to the outstanding undergraduate and graduate student paper submitted to the CCA convention. Students from Coker University, Furman University, the University of Minnesota, the University of Illinois Chicago and the University of South Carolina Aiken made it to the final round of the competition. Harmony’s win marks the fourth time a BJU graduate student has won the honor since BJU joined the CCA in 2014.

Madison Avery (“Making America Share Meaning Again”), Grace Johnson (“Cancer After Remission”), and Anna Harmony (“Boss Babes”) from Greenville, South Carolina, presented papers at the conference.

“Having a paper accepted at a regional conference is a quality academic achievement. While it is evident this accomplishment is a preparatory step toward doctoral work, it is also important preparation for success in the workplace,” said Dr. Charlotte Burke, BJU communication faculty. “Conducting research, analyzing data, drawing informed conclusions and communicating results both orally and in writing are skills that will help these students excel in their future career.”

Founded in 1981, the CCA provides a forum for students and teachers involved in communications studies to share ideas and network with colleagues from other institutions through annual conferences and various publications.