BJU Celebrates Homecoming and Family Weekend

Bob Jones University will hold Homecoming and Family Weekend Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 7–9, on the BJU campus.

“We are thankful to be able to hold in-person events and invite the community to join us for a weekend full of memorable activities for all ages,” said BJU President Steve Pettit.

On Thursday, the community is invited to attend Symphonic Hollywood: The Music of Lee Holdridge at 7:30 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. The concert, featuring Grammy Award-winning conductor Richard Kaufman along with the BJU Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, will include the world premiere of Fantasy Chorale: A Journey of Joy and Hope, commissioned especially for this performance, along with Holdridge's other works. Tickets can be purchased here.

There will be a number of events on Friday including guided tours of the University at 1, 2 and 3 p.m., the Gingery Mack Scholarship Concert at 4 p.m. in War Memorial Chapel and The World’s Most Unusual Game Show: What’s My Line at 8 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium.

On Saturday, the U.Day Educational Street Fair will be held from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. on east front campus, the Columbia Marionette Theatre will perform at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in Rodeheaver Auditorium and Bruins Village activities for children will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the lower athletic fields.

The Museum and Gallery (M&G) will once again host the Maker’s Market from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. in the Welcome Center. The market features a curated selection of art, crafts, and designs created by BJU grads, current and former faculty and staff, and current and former students. M&G will also be hosting a Benjamin West Tour at 11:30 a.m. in War Memorial Chapel.

Finally, the women’s soccer game kicks off at 4 p.m. and the men’s game at 7 p.m. against Shaw University and Johnson & Wales University respectively. The BJU culinary students will cater the Bruins BBQ Bash from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Activity Center.

The full schedule of events and ticketing information is available at homecoming.bju.edu.