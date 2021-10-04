Education

NGU Alumni Association to present 2021 Alumni Awards

Four alumni were honored by the North Greenville University Alumni Association at NGU’s Alumni Awards Dinner Fri., Oct. 1, on the university’s Tigerville Campus. The 2021 Distinguished Alumni Awards were presented to Harvey L. Tankersley, Jr., Class of 1962; Randy D. Bradley, Class of 1978 and D.Min. Class of 2013; and Karen Clayton Bradley, Class of 1977. The Young Alumni Award were presented to Hunter S. Conrad from the Class of 2007.

The Alumni Awards Dinner began at 6 p.m. in Moore Hall of NGU’s Hayes Ministry Center and included the Class of 1971 Half Century Ceremony.

Coach Harvey L. Tankersley, Jr. (’62), has invested his career in education as a physical education teacher and head basketball coach. He coached at Eastside High School in Taylors for many years.

Harvey had an outstanding basketball career at North Greenville College, where he was a Junior College Most Valuable Conference Player, All-Conference, and earned All-America recognition. After graduating from North Greenville, he completed a bachelor’s degree from Wofford College, where he was a star guard on the Terrier basketball team. As a baseball infielder, he was Wofford’s Most Valuable Player and team captain his senior year.

Starting his career as a college coach, Harvey led North Greenville College basketball from 1964-1971. He was inducted into the North Greenville Hall of Fame in 1997. As a high school basketball coach, Harvey had a distinguished 25-year tenure at Eastside High School from 1974-1999. His teams won numerous Conference and Region Championships, and he was selected Coach of the Year multiple times. His record at Eastside was 522 wins and 307 losses. He is a member of the Eastside High School Athletic Hall of Fame and Travelers Rest High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Randy Dean Bradley (’78, D.Min. ’13) is the Director of Missions for Three Rivers Baptist Association in Taylors, South Carolina. He and his wife, Karen, returned to South Carolina in 2007 after serving as Church Planters in Argentina with the International Mission Board for 21 years. Randy started his college career at North Greenville in 1976 and went on to complete a bachelor’s degree from Furman University. He has a Master of Divinity degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from NGU in 2013. Randy is a sports car enthusiast and mechanic when he is not preaching or serving as a conference speaker.

Karen Clayton Bradley (’77), a native of Chester, South Carolina, graduated from North Greenville College in 1977 with an associate’s degree. She completed a bachelor’s degree from Furman University and studied at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary. She is a Bible study leader, teaches Spanish and piano, and serves in various ministry roles with her home church, Locust Hill Baptist Church in Travelers Rest.

Randy and Karen have been married for 44 years. They have three sons and daughters-in-law and eight grandchildren.

In the summer of 2021, the Bradley’s responded to God’s leading them to return to the international mission field. They are in the midst of the process and anticipate moving overseas in the spring of 2022, serving in missions support leadership. They expect this tenure to allow them to spend more than a quarter of a century in Southern Baptist international missions work.

Hunter S. Conrad (’07) completed a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from NGU in 2007. He is the County Administrator for St. Johns County in northeast Florida. In 2015, Hunter was appointed by Florida’s governor to serve as the St. Johns County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller. He was elected to that position in 2016.

After graduating with honors from NGU, Hunter earned his Juris Doctor from the Florida Coastal School of Law. He currently serves as a Captain in the United States Air Force Reserve, where he is certified trial counsel as an assistant staff judge advocate.

Hunter previously served as an attorney in private practice at Canan Law, where he focused on litigation in criminal and family law and led the firm’s satellite office. Before joining Canan Law, he was an Assistant State Attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit of the State of Florida, prosecuting cases ranging from misdemeanors to major crimes. In addition, he has worked in both the banking and finance industries.

Hunter was raised in St. Johns County. He and his wife, Jane, have four boys: Collins, Chandler, Caleb, and Carter. Hunter is a deacon in his church and teaches a young married class. In addition, he is a youth sports coach, Financial Peace University facilitator, and a member of the Florida Bar.

NGU Homecoming activities are open to all alumni, family, and friends. Register here or contact Lamont Sullivan at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.

