BJU Presents Symphonic Hollywood

Bob Jones University will present “Symphonic Hollywood: The Music of Lee Holdridge” featuring internationally acclaimed guest conductor Richard Kaufman, along with the BJU Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, Thursday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium. Prior to the program, both Holdridge and Kaufman will be available for a pre-concert discussion at 6:30 p.m. in Stratton Hall.

In 2018, Kaufman led the BJU Symphony Orchestra in a similar program featuring the music of composer John Williams. Kaufman, a Grammy Award-winning musician and conductor, has played violin for movie soundtracks including Jaws. His work as music coordinator for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios over almost two decades led to two Emmy nominations and cemented his place in movie music history.

The wide-ranging program will include various compositions by Lee Holdridge, including selections from his well-loved Hymns Triumphant recording and the world premiere of Fantasy Chorale: A Journey of Joy and Hope, commissioned especially for this performance.

“We are privileged to feature two great guest artists in this concert, conductor Richard Kaufman and composer Lee Holdridge, both from Hollywood, California,” said Dr. Michael Moore, BJU Division of Music chair. “Many will recognize pieces that are frequently presented in our annual Living Gallery productions. Kaufman absolutely loves investing in our students. Every time he comes, the bar is raised, and the students really excel. Our students have enjoyed preparing this wonderful music, especially the new piece, for the student body and all the alumni visiting for Homecoming.”

The program is part of the University's Homecoming and Family Weekend events held October 7 - 9.