Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe to Speak at BJU Presidential Leadership Series

Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe, a 1995 Bob Jones University graduate, will headline the BJU Presidential Leadership Series Monday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Founder’s Memorial Amphitorium on the BJU campus.

"Dr. Bledsoe’s distinguished career is the embodiment of our motto “learn, love and lead,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “We trust our students will be inspired by the way in which he has built on the academic foundation he acquired here at the University to achieve professional success while serving his patients and constituents.”

In 1995, Bledsoe earned a BS in premed/predent from BJU. He went on to attend medical school and complete his residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). Dr. Bledsoe finished his training with a two-year fellowship in International Emergency Medicine and a Masters in Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and later served on faculty within the Johns Hopkins Department of Emergency Medicine. Bledsoe most recently graduated with an MBA from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

For two decades, Bledsoe’s career has taken him around the world. From the North Pole to diplomatic missions for then President George W. Bush and former President Bill Clinton to rural hospitals, he has gained wide experience which resulted in a passion for access to quality healthcare regardless of zip code.

He served as chief editor of Expedition and Wilderness Medicine, a 700-page medical text published by Cambridge University Press. Additionally, he has served as a consultant for the United States Secret Service for multiple engagements.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson appointed Bledsoe as surgeon general of the state in 2015 and he continues to serve in that role. He is also a practicing physician in a hospital emergency department. Bledsoe is currently running for Lieutenant Governor of Arkansas.

He and his wife, Sara, have three daughters and reside in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking is available in the parking garage located directly behind Rodeheaver Auditorium as well as on campus streets.