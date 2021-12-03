Education

NGU Board Approves Renovations to University's Historic Administration Building

NGU Board Chair Mike Hamlet (right) was honored by the Board of Trustees with the Betty Jo Craft Service Award. The award, presented by NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., (left) was established in 2019, and is voted on by and presented to a board member that has made a long-term, consistent commitment that is extraordinary and has had a visible impact or result directly related to support the mission of NGU. Craft passed away on November 25, 2021.

The North Greenville University (NGU) Board of Trustees and Board Chair Dr. Mike Hamlet enthusiastically thanked the leadership, faculty, staff, and students for successfully navigating a unique year at their October meeting.

Board Chair Hamlet said the trustees celebrated that NGU had a very productive year amid the challenging circumstances connected with COVID 19.

"Not only were we grateful for the work of our university this past year, but we are excited about the future in so many areas," said Hamlet. "Our approval of the renovation of the Donnan Administrative building is a clear indicator that North Greenville has a very bright future."

The Board unanimously approved the motion from the Infrastructure & Operations Committee and the Advancement & Investment Committee for the University administration to proceed with the Donnan Administration Building Renovation Project, contingent upon a successful capital fund-raising campaign. This multi-million dollar project will address the needed renovation of the University's historic administration building. These renovations will provide a unified home for the College of Business and Entrepreneurship, improve classroom facilities, expand common areas for students, and upgrade senior administration offices and conference room spaces.

NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr., says that NGU is blessed with a board of trustees who understand the importance of godly counsel and wisdom.

“As we reviewed both challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the university, trustees helped to clarify and refine our responses,” said President Fant. “Part of God’s providence to North Greenville lies in these leaders who assemble to serve. The pandemic era has definitely underscored the importance of good governance, and we are deeply grateful for a great day of meetings.

The Board unanimously approved the bestowal of an honorary doctorate to Alex Sands, president of SCBC, at the December commencement ceremony. Sands will bring the commencement address on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. In addition, the Board unanimously approved the motion to approve December 2021 graduates.

The administration presented results from the budget audit by CapinCrouse, LLP. Their presentation highlighted the strength of NGU's composite financial index score, which exceeded the industry target the fourth year in a row. The U.S. Department of Education's financial responsible target is 1.5; NGU earned a 3.0, the highest mark possible. The most important highlight provided by the auditors revealed the University to be financially stronger than last year in spite of the challenges of the pandemic.

The board unanimously approved the motion to adopt the tuition, room, board, and fee structure for the 2022-23 academic year.

"Our Trustees were excited to hear of the great progress that we see in so many areas. It is obvious that our university community has a great sense of vision and unity as we look to the future," said Hamlet.

