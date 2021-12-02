Education

Alex Sands to Address NGU December Graduates

Alex Sands, pastor of Kingdom Life Church in Simpsonville, will keynote NGU's December Commencement on Dec. 10. Photo Credit: Greenville News.

Alex Sands, pastor of Kingdom Life Church in Simpsonville, will be the keynote speaker for North Greenville University's (NGU) Commencement Dec. 10 in Turner Chapel on the Tigerville Campus.

"At North Greenville University, we are producing transformational leaders for church and society. Alex Sands is a transformational leader, whose influence over the churches of the South Carolina Baptist Convention has been exemplary and the engagement between his church and the surrounding community has been remarkable," said NGU President Dr. Gene C. Fant, Jr. "I can't think of a better speaker to have for our graduates as they are launched with their degrees. I'm sure his message will be simultaneously challenging, inspiring, and insightful."

Sands has been the pastor of Kingdom Life since its inception in 2003. As one of the elders, his primary areas of responsibility are teaching and vision. He has engineering degrees from North Carolina State University and the Georgia Institute of Technology. He received his master's degree in Divinity at Gardner-Webb University in 2008.

He currently serves as president of the South Carolina Baptist Convention, is active on multiple task force committees, and mentors church planters across South Carolina. In his free time, he enjoys reading, playing with electronic gadgets, spending time with his family, and following college or professional football, especially the Washington Football Team. He lives in Greenville with his wife Shana, a member of NGU’s Board of Trustees. They have been married for 19 years and have two children, Christian and Blake.

