Education

BJU Invites Community to Annual Christmas Celebration

Bob Jones University invites the Greenville community to the annual Christmas Celebration Friday, Dec. 3, from 4-8 p.m. on the BJU campus.

“We are thankful for the return of our annual carol sing and campus lighting. It is important to remind ourselves of the true meaning of Christmas as we usher in the holiday season,” said BJU President Steve Pettit. “The community is invited to join us for a memorable evening full of activities for everyone.”

Major Sarah Whitten, director of Paladin Battalion (U.S. Army ROTC), will join President Pettit at the Christmas Lighting and Carol Sing Ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in front of Rodeheaver Auditorium. Pettit will read the Christmas story and the event will culminate with the official lighting of over 100,000 Christmas lights. The full schedule of activities and musical events with beginning times is listed below. Most activities will be open until 8 p.m.

Schedule

3:30–4 p.m. Bob Jones Elementary School Choir I Student Center Mall

4–6:30 p.m. Christmas Village

The Night Before Christmas: Christmas storytelling for kids of all ages (Levinson Hall)

Gingerbread Mountain: Cookie decorating for children (Front Lawn)

Reindeer Games: Games for children (Front Lawn)

Christmas Workshop: Christmas crafts for kids (Front Lawn)

Rudolph’s Face Painting: (Front Lawn)

First Responders and Hospitality Tent: Hot chocolate and doughnuts for first responders, their families and senior citizens (Front lawn between security booths)

Yeti Battles, Teen Christmas Challenges: Christmas games and competitions for junior high and high school students; (Front Lawn)

Giant Snow Globe: Photo spot (M&G Patio)

Sleigh Photo Spot: (Front lawn between security booths)

4–6 p.m. Christmas Dinner | Dining Common (Tickets available for purchase.)

*Food trucks available until 8:30 p.m. in front of Welcome Center.

4–8 p.m. Holiday Bazaar | Welcome Center (2nd floor)

Christmas gifts created by local artisans available for purchase.

5 p.m. Chamber Singers Christmas Concert | War Memorial Chapel

Admission is free, and tickets are not required.

5:30–6:30 p.m. Campus Christmas Radio Show | The Den

6:30 p.m. Christmas Lighting and Carol Sing | Front Campus

7 p.m. Harp Choir I Rodeheaver Lobby

7:30 p.m. Symphonic Wind Band Concert, Carols and Classics | Rodeheaver Auditorium

Tickets available through BJU Programs and Productions.

All of the evening’s events are open to the public. Booths and activities will close during the Christmas Lighting and Carol Sing and resume at 7 p.m. Parking is available in the parking garage behind Rodeheaver Auditorium and on campus streets. Some campus streets will be closed for the event.