Tigerville Christmas Parade Returns Saturday, December 4

Tigerville residents will host their second annual Christmas Festival on Saturday, Dec. 4. Following a very successful inaugural event in 2020, organizers invite the Upstate to join in the holiday event which will be highlighted by a Christmas Parade on Tigerville Road.

The festival, starting at 10 a.m., will feature a variety of food options and music as guests assemble for the 11 a.m. parade, which proceeds north from the Highway 414 and Highway 253 intersection to Tigerville Elementary School Road then back east and south to Highway 414. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Tigerville Fire Department.

The event is organized by various businesses in the local community, with North Greenville University as lead sponsor. The main stage area will be just east of the Tigerville Road and Chinquapin Road intersection, with food options in an NGU parking area directly south of the university’s McCormick House on Tigerville Road.

The parade will include an array of entries, including church groups, classic tractors and sports cars, NGU student organizations, and the NGU Marching Band. The parade will conclude with the arrival of Santa Claus. Following the parade, families will have the opportunity to have photos made with Santa.

There are three ways to support the festival: register to enter the parade, bring your family to watch it on the route, and vote on the best in all categories at the judges’ booth. If you cannot attend, you may sponsor or donate by sending your contribution, payable to Dark Corner Ag Alliance, to 450 Cherokee Valley Way, Travelers Rest, SC 29690.

Parade participants may enter under three categories: Best Vehicle/Float for $25 and up, Best ATV/Golf Cart/Gator for $20 and up, and Best Dog/Pet with Owner Ensemble $10 and up. One winner in each category will be chosen.

The deadline to enter is Monday, November 29. For questions, please contact Matt Jennings at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or 440.371.3512. The 2021 Parade Committee includes Matthew and Michelle Lindsey, Matthew and Renee Jennings, Joe and Kayla Gilreath, and NGU President and First Lady Dr. Gene and Lisa Fant.

For more details, follow the Christmas Festival on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Tigerville-Christmas-Parade-103791831527568.

