NGU Partners to Further Economic Growth, Quality of Life in Greer

North Greenville University's (NGU) mission to graduate transformational leaders for church and society doesn't end there. It wants to contribute to the growth and development of leaders in the community it serves.

The University is pleased to announce its partnership with Greer Development Corporation's Partnership for Tomorrow (PFT). The PFT program provides collaborative opportunities to grow and develop innovative ideas to further Greer's economic potential and quality of life.

NGU has partnered as a Collaboration Partner and will have a representative serving on the PFT advisory board called "This is Greer." Dr. Tawana P. Scott, associate provost for academic engagement and dean of professional programs at NGU's T. Walter Brashier Graduate School, will participate as NGU's advisory board member.

"North Greenville University is excited to join Greer Development Corporation and Partnership for Tomorrow. The missions of the two entities parallel as we seek to grow stronger businesses and entrepreneurship in the Upstate," said Scott. "We believe the partnership is strategic, especially in our current economic climate."

Reno Deaton, a well-known economic developer and executive director for Greer Development Corporation, is pleased to have NGU as a sponsor.

"The Partnership for Tomorrow is thrilled to welcome North Greenville University as a new investor," said Deaton. "With partners like North Greenville University, our shared mission to develop a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in Greer and to attract and keep the best and brightest talent in our community takes a giant leap forward."

In addition, The Platform at Greer is an entrepreneurship program that provides a community of collaborators and resources to start a business. NGU will partner to bring Platform at Greer November Bootcamp.

"NGU’s support will help us to continue to deliver opportunities to entrepreneurs, small businesses, and innovators to move their business forward while joining a talented community of big and small companies,” said Deaton.

Scott says NGU is pleased to be a key sponsor in the Bootcamp for local internet technological businesses as they grow and gain knowledge regarding how to best contribute to the local economy and business ecology.

“It is an exciting time to be in Greer, and we are honored to play our part in helping Greer expand in these areas,” Scott said.

