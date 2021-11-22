Education

NGU Alumnus Price Joins PA Medicine Faculty

North Greenville University Alumnus Martin Price Joins PA Medicine Faculty at the Tim Brashier Campus in Greer.

Martin S. Price from Greer, has joined the Physician Assistant (PA) Medicine faculty at North Greenville University’s Tim Brashier Campus in Greer as a PA professor. Price is a 2019 graduate of NGU’s Master of Medical Science program.

“The NGU PA faculty are excited to welcome our first alumni to join the faculty. Mr. Price will bring very valuable experiences as a paramedic and practicing family practice PA to our classroom. We are excited for our students to learn from him,” said Associate Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions Dr. Jordan Hairr.

Price received his bachelor’s degree in History from Clemson University in 2003, his paramedic certification from Greenville Technical College in 2008, and his Master of Medical Science from NGU in 2019.

He was previously a paramedic with Greenville County EMS from 2007 until 2017 and an adjunct instructor in the EMT program for medical students at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine from 2016-2018. He most recently served as a physician assistant with a family medicine practice. His experience in these areas will bring expertise that will benefit current and future PA students.

To learn about NGU’s PA Medicine degree program, visit ngu.edu/programs/physician-assistant/.

