Guest Columnists

Don't Let Them Delete History!

What is it about liberal leaders who edit our founding American documents?



Last week, Vice-President Kamala Harris omitted "life" when she quoted the Declaration of Independence. She said, "We collectively believe and know, America is a promise … It is a promise of freedom and liberty. Not just some, but for all. A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence, that we are each endowed with the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness." How can anyone have liberty or happiness if we do not first have a right to life? For Harris, the fundamental right to life in our Declaration of Independence does not fit with her demand for a right to kill inconvenient babies.

She is not the only liberal leader who has tried to edit our founding documents.



When Barack Obama was president, he also had a tendency to drop keywords when he recited famous American phrases. In a 2010 speech, Obama said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, endowed with certain inalienable rights: life and liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Just who is creating and endowing all men? Thomas Jefferson wrote that all men are "endowed by their Creator". Remember that the Declaration ends with: "with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor". Our Declaration of Independence recognizes God, even if Obama did not.



Then in 2013, Obama recited the Gettysburg Address without the phrase "under God". He said, "that this nation shall have a new birth of freedom". There are several versions of the Address, but Obama chose to read an obscure version. Here is what is engraved on the wall of the Lincoln Memorial: "that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth".



The founding and history of the United States of America are replete with important words that should not be subjected to the delete button by our elected leaders.