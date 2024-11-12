Guest Columnists

Free Gift of Initial Life in the Flesh

To begin with there is finite, human "scientific" evidence, even without infinite, heavenly Biblical “truth”, to support the conclusion that distinctively “individual" and “unique” human being life begins at flesh conception. Instantly at conception an individual human “embryo” has received all its DNA composition from each human parent. That DNA in its composition is unique from every other human DNA composition on the planet, except possibly identical twins conceived with the same single identical sperm and the same identical egg. The DNA composition of the human embryo is also uniquely different from its parents. It is not simply an extension of its mother’s DNA or its father’s DNA. Activity in human cell division begins immediately. The embryo is “alive” and “actively moving, growing and developing.” It needs protection from a loving parent, not death.

That new DNA composition is an independent, but undeveloped, living "human". There are 23 sets of chromosomes from each parent and each contain DNA with specific instructions on how to structure the new individual human. They are constantly at work. The new human is not composed of “just” the mother’s DNA like her appendix or gallbladder. One half comes from the mother and one half comes from the father and the child lives, grows and develops from its own individual, inherent and uniquely preprogrammed and designed matrix; and, receives no new instructions for growth or development from the mother (or father) once conceived.

The new preborn child is radically new and different at conception from both parents. It is not a “clone” of either. No other creature has that new embryo’s DNA except the mentioned rare possibility of identical twins from the same sperm fertilized egg (no one can accurately explain why this happens). The process of “development” begins “immediately” at conception according to its own inherent orderly program. The embryo is never dormant but always active. In developmental stages it evolves into what biology identifies as a “fetus.” The fetus is living and always active in development and never dormant.

Aside from a human “preborn” child, even a human “born” baby has a “growth” process that “begins at physical birth.” A “born” baby cannot be classified as “not being alive” just because it is absolutely unable to care for itself, is not fully physically and mentally developed and is 100% dependent on others. A new born baby should not be subject to murder just because it is not fully physically or mentally developed, is inconvenient, is troublesome, cramps some body’s lifestyle, is absolutely dependent on others, cannot fend for itself and exists solely on the care of loving human adults-usually parents! Neither should an unborn child be considered “not alive” until some convenient period after conception to soothe a guilty conscience of murder. Not being fully developed or able to sustain your own existence alone should not define “life”. It would allow murder of born babies and many disabled or retarded humans.

The mother has no more “moral” right to murder an unborn than to murder an actual born child. If she can freely murder one why not the other? What can a new born baby do to deserve death? What can an unborn baby embryo or fetus do to deserve death? All are “alive” humans at conception and at birth.

Additionally, the newly conceived “embryo” or developing “fetus” may have a blood type and Rh factor different from one parent, but its blood can be a combination of both parents, i.e. (A+B=AB). Rh is more complicated.

The “embryo” and “fetus” carried by human females is conclusively human and “alive” from conception; and, just as “alive”, active and functioning according to its purpose as any other organ in the mother’s body; and, is not a fish, cat or dog. It does not “breathe” air and cannot receive oxygen through the nostrils but only through fluid, but fish can’t either and yet they “live” as distinct individuals. The embryo and fetus get oxygen from the mother’s blood in an exchange in the placenta which acts like lungs for the child. “Embryo” and “fetus” blood does not “mix” with the mother's blood as it might have a different blood type or Rh factor from her. A direct blood exchange situation could kill the child or cause other serious problems. The placenta makes exchanges between the mother’s blood and the baby’s blood.

The human fetus’s blood trades nutrients and rids waste through the placenta with the mother’s blood. If the human fetus dies or is murdered it takes its own individual DNA flesh to be corrupted in death, not solely the mother's DNA or any of “her” flesh “solely” hers like her appendix. If the mother loses an appendix, gall bladder or other body part it is all her DNA and her flesh; and, the decision to separate those organs from her body is solely hers. But the embryo and fetus also have flesh-based, independent DNA from the father that does not belong to the mother, nor does she have sole moral authority to murder it. Nor does the father have moral authority to authorize murdering his innocent child.

Past, and some present, anti-God, anti-human, pagan and other “wise in their own eyes” societies filled with hate and self-gratification have freely murdered their offspring before and after birth as a matter of convenience.

Unlike the judgment placed on someone who murders the preborn child or is complicit in murdering it, the unborn child is “completely innocent” of any sentence imposed on it by others of death. Conspicuously, Animal Kingdom mothers fight to the death to protect their young but sadly many human societies, particularly “mothers”, adamantly fight to a state of distraction for the unrestricted privilege to “murder” their child in the womb! Animals seem to have more love and compassion for their own than many “humans”.

Now to “infinite” God’s truth about true flesh life and true spirit life!

As we leave the issue of “finite” human, “scientific” observations about the beginning of human flesh life, it is interesting to view the issues of “flesh” life and “spirit” life” from an “infinite” viewpoint-Gods! God has left us a record in the Scriptures of His love, mercy and interest in humanity. He has not left us without a revelation of some of His inner thoughts and outward actions. He has given His Word and His Spirit to believers.

As we make the transition in our focus, we note first that in the beginning Eve was not a “sexually” conceived descendant of Adam from his loins through the body of another, but was formed from a “rib” of Adam’s flesh which leads to the conclusion she was always coexistent in DNA composition in Adam, just not yet revealed as an “individual” and “separate” from Adam’s flesh body. All her DNA came from Adam, not just a portion from him and a portion from another source. She was not a new individual in “creation from nothing” but extracted and revealed from Adam and miraculously “formed” in flesh. Her flesh was from Adam but Adam’s flesh was “formed” from dust. Her original created beginning, since she had flesh from Adam, was dust also.

Adam and Eve, now separated and “twain”, were once “one” (All DNA in one body.) Her “composition” in Adam was “alive” and well and she was not again newly created-but she was not dead while in Adam. She did not suddenly “live” because she suddenly began to breathe. She took her chromosomes from Adam and existed in a changed form. God did not “breath” into her like Adam. She inherited breath spirit life from Adam.

Before she was revealed she and Adam were one. After Eve’s revelation in the flesh, they became “twain” BUT become “one” again in a future biological “sexual” act through procreation of another human-Cain.

They, twain, became one again through the mutual sexual production of a child (Cain)-but that child had equal chromosomes from each parent. The process has been repeated for eons. Each human child inherits human “breath spirit life” from Adam. But “regenerated” believers inherit “eternal spiritual life” from Jesus Christ.

That particular first child to Adam and Eve was male as their DNA conclusively predetermined his biological sex. He received equal chromosomes from his father and mother, but they were composed in a new and unique “individual”. It could have been a girl! They later had other sons and daughters. Adam and Eve inherently could not “biologically” produce a 3rd biological sex. They only carried genes for a male or female.

After Cain murdered Abel and made the prediction about the coming seed of the woman Eve seems to have felt that Seth was a replacement for and Abel from God as a gift. It is through the lineage of Seth that we have Noah, Moses and Jesus Christ.

“Gender identity” is the figment of the darkened and sadly misguided minds of “finite” humans. Sadly, many humans today in America, and in the past, with the same mind set also think and thought that they are Napoleon, Caesar or Queen Elizabeth. Even some within our darkened society often help them and they are treated in institutions. Others, not seeking help in an institution today, are authorized by voters to control various State and Local Democratic Party Secular Governments.

Even more sadly perhaps is that great numbers of our innocent youth today are being “educated” (brain washed?) at Colleges and Universities controlled by the same anti-God, liberalism and progressivism which is actively promoted in the Democratic Party and other forms of secular government; and, are indoctrinated into the Democratic Party’s Political Philosophy of “identity politics” and “structural social engineering” that makes them completely detached from reality; and, more useless to themselves and their fellow man in general. These educated “elitists” are in their ivory tower and look down on those who disagree with their wisdom, identity politics and social engineering, as being uneducated and anti-democracy. Professing evangelical Christians are the most hated and politized in “identity politics” as detested Christian Nationalists. This “elitist” power base is usually in Hollywood, popular singers and the entertainment industry generally, along with colleges, universities and the Democratic Party.

Perhaps the educational resources of our American society should shift to technical colleges that are more useful to individuals and society as a whole; and, to the Word of God for true “spiritual” guidance in Jesus Christ. The world needs Jesus Christ.

It is up to those who profess Christianity to tell others about the cross of Jesus Christ. YOU MAY REST ASSURED, no one else will!!!

THE FREE GIFT OF ETERNAL SPIRITUAL LIFE AND THE FREE GIFT OF RESURRECTED GLORIFIED FLESH SOLELY THROUGH THE CROSS OF JESUS CHRIST, BASED SOLELY ON OUR FAITH IN GOD’S WORDS

The following is not FINITE man’s scientific flesh understanding of the beginning of life (flesh or spirit) but it is from the INFINITE mind of God: Jeremiah 1:5 : " Before I formed you in the womb , I knew you; before you were born, I set you apart; I appointed you as a prophet to the nations" See also Psalm 139, 13-16 and Isaiah 44, 24.

Exodus 21:22-25 King James Version (KJV) "If men strive, and hurt a woman with child, so that her fruit depart from her, and yet no mischief follow: he shall be surely punished, according as the woman's husband will lay upon him; and he shall pay as the judges determine. And if any mischief follows, then thou shalt give life for life, eye for eye, tooth for tooth, hand for hand, foot for foot, burning for burning, wound for wound, stripe for stripe."

This clearly teaches that if an act, intentional or unintentional, causes a pregnant woman to miscarry but the mother and child live with no complications then there is, nonetheless, a fine to be determined against the perpetrator and no other consequence to him. But if the mother dies it is life for life and if the child dies (aborted, or prematurely miscarried resulting in death) it is life for life. There is not even a requirement of “intent” nor an issue of mercy as those who could forgive are dead. Think of possible consequences to those who “intentionally” abort preborn babies.

Romans 8:29: "For whom he did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brethren".

1 Peter 1:2: "We are chosen according to the foreknowledge of God the Father.”

Humans, unlike animals, can be more than just flesh, blood and breathing life. God has a purpose for those that trust Him and His Word. Our beginning in the flesh is a prerequisite and initial; and, our finite life in the flesh is essential to possible final status with God. God prefers life over death. If we begin life in the flesh, we have the opportunity for eternal spiritual life and eternal existence in glorified flesh. But we must first hear the good news of the cross of Jesus Christ to make an ETERNAL choice.

For eternal, spiritual life God does not “arbitrarily” say “you and you and not you and you” based on His unfair (perceived by many) hidden agenda or unfathomable arbitrary reason (as perceived by many)”! In brief summation the clear message seems instead, I choose those that place their lives and their very existence in their flesh and their spirit in My Words and My Promises “alone” and not their own efforts-mind or body, whomever they may be; and, no matter how ugly and deep in sin they may be!” God will forgive us, wash us, cleanse us, regenerate us and make us beautiful in His sight as sons and daughters through the cross and eternal life (spirit and flesh) of Jesus Christ!

God will forgive us, wash us, cleanse us, regenerate us and make us beautiful in His sight as sons and daughters through the cross and eternal life (spirit and flesh) of Jesus Christ! After hearing the Good News of God in the cross of Jesus Christ, the choice is ours. Though sinners themselves Old Testament saints could still trust God in His future promises no matter how sinful they were and they were in fact, slaves to sin. But they mourned their slavery to sin and yearned and looked forward to the day, in confident hope, that God would finally free them through the Anointed-Jesus. A similar attitude was in Israel when physical Israel was in slavery to Pharaoh. Jesus’ coming to correct all things was forecast by God in the Garden of Eden and confirmed by Moses and the Jewish Prophets; and, He came as the Anointed.

Many are “called to faith” in God’s Words but few are “chosen”; and that simply because they refused faith in the Words of God and do not become “established” in faith.

But for those that are arbitrarily extinguished in the flesh by other humans before birth, they are temporarily barred from being able to respond to the Good News in this present era and before the return of Jesus Christ. I do not teach this but it is my “speculation” (every man should study God’s Words and reach his own conclusions about everything as we will be judged on our own hearts as to God’s Word and not the speculations of others) they will have future opportunity after resurrection of the flesh and during the 1000-year reign of Jesus Christ to hear the Good News. God is love and mercy and well aware of the predicament of all who have never heard the Good News at all and will remedy it!! God is love and mercy and knows how to handle the issue. It was only through God’s love and mercy that any of us professing believers were fortunate enough to hear and be given the opportunity to respond in faith to the cross of Jesus Christ. We could have died without hearing also! I cannot advise God nor knowingly (God forbid) misrepresent Him from my finite mind!

Faith or no faith is the deciding factor, and not the human merits or lack of them or the personality of the individual chosen-but hope and trust in God's revealed Words. But when we hear God's Words all have the free choice to believe or not believe. But we must be alive in the flesh to hear God's Word. If we hear and don't believe God about Jesus Christ then we condemn ourselves and it is not God condemning us. Adam and Eve were "called" when innocent and without sin to believe God's Words and they simply "did not believe" God's Words to their destruction. They believed Satan; and, Adam additionally rebelled. Therefore, they were not chosen. But God offers us the choice now to believe or not believe His Words in the cross of Jesus Christ. How that works is not our concern, but it works simply because an infinite God says this is the only way!

The fetus is an individual preborn child with an initial God given eternal spirit through Adam that abides initially in human flesh life. God also has a special interest, so demonstrated in the Old and New Testament, in innocent children until accountability. God also has a special interest in "believers who trust only His Words".

God may appoint believers to other tasks before they were formed and gives them flesh life and eternal spiritual existence (not life), on earth and then Spiritual life in the cross of Jesus Christ. But it depends on FAITH (who do men trust when given the choice, God or Satan?) God gives mankind the free choice to choose where to spend eternity in the Good News message. Adam and Eve “freely” made a bad choice. BUT God is love and mercy and immediately set forth in the Garden of Eden the revelation of Jesus Christ to correct their and our errors.

When we hear the Good News of Jesus Christ, we should make a better choice and not freely, but now “eternally” condemn ourselves as Adam and Eve did! How they each responded to the reprieve offered through God’s promise of the coming seed of the woman is not fully revealed but Eve seems to mention it as a point of her faith.

Flesh “life” and spiritual “existence” begins at flesh conception. BUT eternal spiritual “life” begins at regeneration (usually translated “born again”, but the better translation it seems is “born from above”) of our spirit through the cross of Jesus Christ and gift of the Holy Spirit; and, resurrection of all “flesh” (some to eternal spiritual “life” and light and joy with it; and, some to eternal spiritual “death” and darkness and despair with it) occurs, in its time, at and after Jesus’ return!

God did not need nor seek human counsel when He devised the means to life in the flesh. Nor does He need or seek human counsel when He devised the means for eternal spiritual life in resurrected flesh in the cross of Jesus Christ.

All who seek to destroy life in innocent flesh; or, suppress, refuse or dispute the Good News of God in the cross of Jesus Christ and God’s free gift of the Holy Spirit to believers alone, should be sorely hesitant about falling into the wrath of God in rejecting His free gifts that cost Him so much and He offers so freely!

“It is a terrifying thing to fall into the hands of the living God.” Hebrews 10, 31.

Some things said in this article seems as “threats” from God but they are not. They are warnings given in mercy and love. It was in love and mercy that God warned Adam about the Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil. It was not a “threat’ of death for disobedience but a loving warning of what to avoid. It was based on “truth” not egotism, power, hate or anger. God had freely created all and freely turned it over to Adam. Satin appeared, simply said such a loving and giving God was a liar. Adam chose Satan's word to believe. It was Adam’s free choice of whom to believe and act. Adam was not called on to “believe” in the existence of God. He knew there was a God. His problem was he did not believe in “God’s Words of loving truth” and rebelled against them and placed his trust in the “lies of Satan”.

Blessedly confession, repentance and eternal spiritual life is “freely” offered in love and mercy from God through the cross of Jesus Christ. Many are told (called) but few believe (chosen) God’s Words. THANK GOD SOME DO AS WE OTHERWISE HAVE NO HOPE BUT DESPAIR!

Jim S. Brooks, SC retired attorney, Bar # 911, 225 Heather Drive, Spartanburg, S.C., 864-804-8264. 11-11-24