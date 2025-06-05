Guest Columnists

Importance of Jesus's Death and Resurrection

There is no way for any human being to experience the forgiveness of sins or receive eternal spiritual life with God without an affirmative trust and faith in the physical death on the cross and actual physical resurrection from the dead of Jesus Christ as the Son of God and Son of Man. It is Jesus’ death and resurrection plus nothing that saves and opens entry into eternal spiritual life. It is an un-earnable but incredibly loving gift from God! If it did not occur man has no hope before God for eternal spiritual life and the rest of Christianity taught is a useless “religion” before God for reconciliation! All we, individually, can give God is FAITH AND TRUST in all He says. The Koran, as did Satin in the Garden, denies all that Jesus taught about Himself! Satin called God a liar in the Old Testament, In the New Testament, through the Koren, Satan calls Jesus a liar. Satin then and now is the liar!

What did Jesus say as to being the only begotten Son of God: John 3:16-18 Jesus said: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.” John 6:38: "For I have come down from heaven, not to do My own will, but the will of Him who sent Me. John 5:19: "Truly, truly, I say to you, the Son can do nothing of Himself, unless it is something He sees the Father doing; for whatever the Father does, these things the Son also does in like manner.”

What did Jesus say about the only way for man to have access to God: John 14:6 ESV

Jesus said to him, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” The way is exclusive but the offer is inclusive to all.

What did Jesus say was the purpose of His death on the Cross? John 20, 28: ‘Even as the Son of man came not to be ministered unto, but to minister, and to give his life a ransom for many.” Also, Matt 26, 28: “For this is my blood of the New Testament, which is shed for many for the remission of sins.”

What did Jesus say in reference to His death and resurrection? Mark 9, 31: “The Son of Man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day.” In Matt: 17, 9: After the transfiguration Jesus told the disciples not to relate the event saying: “Tell the vision to no man, until the Son of Man be risen again from the dead.”

Jesus came into the world for the specific purpose to die on the cross! He said just before his crucifixion: John 12:23-27, (KJV); “And Jesus answered them, saying, The hour is come, that the Son of man should be glorified. Verily, verily, I say unto you, except a corn of wheat fall into the ground and die, it abideth alone: but if it die, it bringeth forth much fruit. He that loveth his life shall lose it; and he that hateth his life in this world shall keep it unto life eternal. If any man serve me, let him follow me; and where I am, there shall also my servant be: if any man serve me, him will my Father honour. Now is my soul troubled; and what shall I say? Father, save me from this hour: but for this cause came I unto this hour.”

What did Jesus say about being the prophesized Old Testament Messiah to come?: Jesus told the woman at the well he was that Anointed (Messiah). John 4, 25-26: “The woman said, “I know that Messiah” (called Christ in Greek) is coming. When he comes, he will explain everything to us. Then Jesus declared, “I, the one speaking to you—I am he.”

The Koran that Mahomet wrote from his fertile, but useless, imagination says: (1) Jesus is not the only begotten son of God. (2) Not only that but that Jesus is not The Son of God as God has no sons. (3) That Jesus did not die on the cross and therefore he did not rise from the dead. (4) That no one can pay the sin penalty of another. (4) That Jesus is not the only way to God. (5) That there is no Trinity.

In other words, the Koran teaches Jesus of the New Testament is a liar. Mahomet, the Koran and all taught in the Korant are anti-Christ.

What does the Apostle John, Paul and Jesus say about those that dispute the truth about Jesus Christ?

John: 2 John 1:7-11, KJV: “For many deceivers are entered into the world, who confess not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. This is an deceiver and an anti-Christ. Look to yourselves, that we lose not those things which we have wrought, but that we receive a full reward. Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son. If there come any unto you, and bring not this doctrine, receive him not into your house, neither bid him God speed: For he that biddeth him God speed is partaker of his evil deeds.”

Paul: 1 Corinthians 2:1-2: “And I, brethren, when I came to you, came not with excellency of speech or of wisdom, declaring unto you the testimony of God. For I determined not to know any thing among you, save Jesus Christ, and Him crucified.”1 Corinthians 1, 23 KJV: “But we preach Christ crucified, unto the Jews a stumbling block, and unto the Greeks foolishness;” 1 Corinthians: 3, 11: “For other foundation can no man lay than that is laid, which is Jesus Christ.” Gal: 1:8-9: “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. As we said before, so say I now again, if any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.”

John 8:44-47 (KJV) speaking of the Jews who disputed Him and believed not who He was Jesus said: “Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it. And because I tell you the truth, ye believe me not. Which of you convinceth me of sin? And if I say the truth, why do ye not believe me? He that is of God heareth God's words: ye therefore hear them not, because ye are not of God.”

The Koran is not from God and, in fact, disputes God. Is your church wiser than John, Paul and Jesus as to the dangerous teachings of anti-Christ? These three exhibited no compassion, inclusiveness nor love for those that deny Jesus Christ. Nor did they offer them any creature comforts. Does your church support anti-Christ?

Do you invite into your communities and churches and then succor, shelter and defend Muslim immigrants who believe and teach the Koran as opposed to the New Testament or other immigrants? If you do, are you assisting anti-Christ?

The Koran says Jesus is a liar in all He taught. The Serpent told Eve God was a liar. Satan has not changed as now in the Koran he calls Jesus a liar about his sonship, the Trinity, paying the sins of another and dying on the cross. That of course teaches no resurrection. Sura 23, 91, Sura 19, 88-98, Sura 25, 2, S, Sura 112, 9, Sura 4, 157=158, Sura 6, 164-168, Sura 35, 18.

There is an accountability for disputing the Words of Jesus? And it will last forever without hope of change!