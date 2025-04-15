Religious

63% of U.S. Adults Say the Bible is Important — This Book is Getting Families to Read It

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pew Research Center’s latest “Religious Landscape Study” reveals that 63% of U.S. adults say the Bible is important, yet only 22% engage with it weekly. The Action Bible is changing that. As Easter nears, a graphic novel-style retelling of the Bible published by David C Cook is dominating best-seller lists, signaling a demand for faith materials in a visually immersive format.

As more individuals search for hope, meaning, and faith, an increase in demand has led retailers to stock the book at a higher volume as readers look to connect with God, often for the first time. Known for its vivid illustrations of Bible stories and engaging format, The Action Bible is resonating with readers of all ages—sitting at No. 1 for Christian Bibles on Amazon and in the top 20 of all Amazon books.

“The growth The Action Bible is experiencing is indicative of a larger trend,” said Brock Eastman, senior director of The Action Bible Brand at David C Cook. “People want to engage with stories in new ways. When readers—young and old—open The Action Bible, the story and the format resonates with them.”

Available in more than 84 different languages—including American Sign Language, with video translators and actors—The Action Bible is helping reach new believers of all ages across the globe in their heart languages.

