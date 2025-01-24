Guest Columnists

Accountability Required for Assault on Georgia Senator Colton Moore

On January 16, 2025, the Georgia House Speaker’s Legal Counsel and Deputy Chief of Staff, Keith Williams, assaulted State Senator Colton Moore when he attempted to enter the House Chamber for a joint session of the Georgia General Assembly. The Capitol police witnessed the assault and arrested the victim, not the assailant, disregarding O.C.G.A. § 16-11-34 and showing the dire need for Constitutional and legal training. As a duly elected member of the Georgia General Assembly, Senator Moore had a constitutional and legal obligation to represent nearly 200,000 northwest Georgia constituents by attending the joint session (Ga. Const. Art. III, Sec IV - O.C.G.A. § 28-2-2). The Constitution Party of Georgia and its supporters join many other Georgians in rejecting the blatant lies that Senator Moore “created a dangerous situation” or “chose to use force” by attempting to fulfill his obligation. The numerous videos of the incident show the exact opposite.

While we respect the Speaker’s authority over the House, no House rule can override any member’s obligations to his or her constituents under Georgia law and the Georgia Constitution. Furthermore, there is no justification for Attorney Williams to insert himself into the incident committing an assault and battery that has drawn attention and ridicule throughout America. In doing so, he defiled the integrity and decorum of the Georgia General Assembly and disgraced our entire state in what is now a nationally recognized incident. For that we apologize to all Georgians even if the Speaker’s office chooses not to do so.

We thank Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Georgia Republican Chairman Josh McKoon, Rep. Charlice Byrd, Sen. Randall Mangham and Rep. Noelle Kahaian who defended Senator Moore but the Speaker must accept responsibility without further delay. Georgians have long been disgusted with the lack of accountability for Georgia officials who clearly commit wrongdoing. The bizarre, intolerable act by Attorney Williams demonstrates he is not only a danger to Senator Colton Moore, but a threat to other senators who may choose to speak truthfully about established facts in the Senate as Senator Moore did about former House Speaker David Ralston. As the former attorney for Speaker Ralston, Williams’ personal vendetta against Senator Moore has now rekindled serious questions about Ralston’s dubious legacy that has come under constant fire ever since civic leaders and legislators began calling for his resignation over a decade ago.

While we commend Speaker Burns for making strides that have improved the respectability of the Speaker’s office, Attorney Williams’ utter disregard for Georgia law, the Georgia Constitution and the constituents of Senator Moore cannot be tolerated by the people of Georgia. Therefore, to maintain any credibility of leadership, Speaker Burns and his Chief of Staff Terry England must terminate Williams who committed criminal assault against a seated Senator in the General Assembly and physically denied the constitutional rights of nearly 200,000 of his constituents. No more excuses, gaslighting, or blame shifting. We expect nothing less than corrective action.