Did Professionals Test an Experimental Ideology on Your Body?

Have You Been Injured By Transgender Affirming Procedures?

Are you the victim of medically negligent gender-affirming care?

Were you convinced you were a different gender from your biological anatomy by a therapist, counselor, doctor, or educator?

Were you a minor (under the age of consent for medical procedures) when a professional prescribed for you to take life-altering medications?

Have you experienced side effects from puberty blockers?

If you went through gender affirmation and you are suffering from any one of these known side effects of gender-affirmation medicine:

Permanent facial deformation

Irregular hair growth or loss

Bone fractures

Regressed or delayed neurological and brain development

Onset heart disease

Diabetes

Blood clots

Stroke

Cancers (specific to which puberty blocker used)

Liver damage

Sterilization

Polycythemia

Seizures

Osteoporosis

Mood disorders, including mania, hypomania, and psychotic symptoms

Atrophied genitals

You Deserve Compensation for Your Injuries!

You were subjected to experimental treatments. You might have been given pharmaceuticals that have not been approved for gender-affirming treatments. You might have had surgeries on healthy tissue, which has led to permanent physical deformities.

Do you have a lifetime of medical bills because of the experiments performed on you as a child?

Anyone who caused this permanent harm to you must and should be held financially accountable for the injuries you are suffering.

