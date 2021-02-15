Health

Abortion is Not Safe: New Video Documents 67 Abortion-Related Medical Emergencies and 1 Maternal Death in 2020

WICHITA, Kan -- Today, Operation Rescue released a new video that documents 67 medical emergencies that took place at American abortion facilities in 2020, including one abortion-related maternal death. The video vividly shatters the rhetoric of the Abortion Cartel that attempts to convince the public that abortion is safe.

Out of the 67 medical emergencies documented in 2020, 30 involved Planned Parenthood abortion facilities.

The following is a breakdown of specific recorded complications that were documented through 911 records and eye-witness accounts. Some incidents may have had more than one complication.

Unknown complication: 27

Hemorrhage: 20

Uterine perforation/internal injuries: 6

Sick/vomiting: 6

Severe pain: 3

Possible heart attack or stroke: 3

Seizures: 2

Sedation overdose: 2

Not responding/unconscious: 2

Incomplete abortion: 1

Life-threatening complication from the abortion pill: 1

Maternal death: 1

Five of the abortion emergencies involved abortions in the second trimester or later.

These 67 incidents are anecdotal and reflect only abortion-related medical emergencies reported to or uncovered by Operation Rescue.

It is not an exhaustive accounting of abortion complications by any means. In fact, there is no true accounting of the actual number of women who suffered abortion-related complications due to chronic under-reporting and the failure of many states to mandate abortion complication reporting.

"What we see is just the tip of a very nasty iceberg when it comes to the number of women who suffer serious complications from abortions," said Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue. "But what our data does show is that abortion is not safe, that women suffer horribly on a regular basis from life-threatening abortion injuries, and that sometimes women even die from botched abortions. This is the ugly truth about abortion that Planned Parenthood and the rest of the Abortion Cartel does not want the public to know."

View Operation Rescue's full statement.

Watch the video on YouTube.com