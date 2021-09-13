Health

Chinese Whistleblower, Virologist and Vaccine Expert Dr. Li-Meng Yan Calls for Complete Transparency from Vaccine Makers and the Biden Administration on the Need for the COVID Booster Shot

NEW YORK -- As the Delta variant rages, the Biden Administration wants Americans to get a booster shot beginning September 20th. However, there is lingering doubt as CDC advisors called for more data to support the boosters. Compounding the uncertainty, two top FDA vaccine officials—Dr. Marion Gruber, Director, and Dr. Phil Krause, Deputy Director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review—suddenly resigned.

"These sudden resignations and calls for more data are very troubling," says Dr. Li-Meng Yan. "It's very risky to issue a booster without the proper scientific understanding of the virus and its variants."

The vaccines were originally given emergency use authorization (EUA) based on an erroneous assumption—that SARS-CoV-2 came from nature. The larger scientific community, and most of the intelligence community, now acknowledge that the more likely scenario is that the virus was genetically engineered with known and still-unknown functions designed to target humans.

"The lack of data concerning vaccine safety, as well as its efficacy against the ever-emerging variants, could lead to serious consequences with this booster," says Dr. Yan.

Since fleeing to the United States last year, Dr. Yan has written extensively about the origins of the virus, including how it was engineered. This knowledge is foundational for the development of any vaccine. As described in her three reports, the virus is part of a more comprehensive unrestricted bioweapons program developed by the Chinese Communist Party in an effort to gain global dominance.

In light of these circumstances, Dr. Yan calls for:

Physicians and scientists to collect and share data related to the SARS-COV-2 infection, and any adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination.

Companies developing COVID-19 vaccines—including Pfizer, Morderna, and others—to permit outside scientists and physicians to examine their data so they can determine the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines and then recommend improvements.

The FDA, CDC and NIH to provide complete transparency of their COVID-19 vaccine data from which public-health policy is developed.

About:

Dr. Li-Meng Yan is a PhD virologist, medical doctor and independent coronavirus expert who worked at the WHO H5 reference lab at University of Hong Kong. See full bio here.