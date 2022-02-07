Health

Ask Your Representatives to Oppose Vaccine Mandates

Our representatives are currently drafting a massive spending bill to fund our government. Last year, House Democrats threw every socialist policy they could in the bill including funding for federal vaccine mandates. Although Americans oppose these mandates, the Biden administration keeps pushing them forward. So far, Biden has issued five vaccine mandates that have impacted millions of individuals, even costing them their jobs.

This week, Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX) had enough. Roy, along with his colleagues wrote a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) letting them know that any government funding bill that allows federal vaccine mandates to move forward will be staunchly opposed. Every member of Congress should join this letter to protect every Americans’ individual rights.

Please call or email your Representative and Senators today to ask them to join Rep. Roy’s letter opposing vaccine mandates.

Capitol Switchboard: 202-224-3121

Email your Representative and Senators