Historical

Heroic Pictures and Fathom Entertainment Announce Nationwide Release of 'The American Miracle -- Our Nation is No Accident'

Inspiring New Film to Premiere in Theatres June 9-11, 2025, Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., and DENVER, Colo. -- Heroic Pictures, in partnership with Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide, is proud to announce the nationwide release of The American Miracle – Our Nation is No Accident on June 9, 10, and 11, 2025. In anticipation of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, this groundbreaking docudrama, inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Michael Medved, explores the Divine Hand in America’s founding and its remarkable journey to becoming a beacon of freedom.

“Many of the Founding Fathers were not conventionally religious, but they deeply believed in what Washington, in his first inaugural address called, ‘The Invisible Hand,’” stated Medved, “which was the hand of God in human affairs.”

The American Miracle takes audiences on a compelling journey through some of the most pivotal moments in early U.S. history. From the seemingly impossible victories of the Revolutionary War to the extraordinary protection surrounding key figures like George Washington, the film unveils the undeniable thread of providence woven throughout America’s past. “This film is a story about the birth of our nation, our foundational years, and the men and women who were instrumental during those years,” said Executive Producer, Ralf W. Augstroze. “They all believed deeply in the divine hand of providence in America’s creation, and we are bringing that history back to the forefront.”

With a star-studded cast including Pat Boone, Kevin Sorbo, Nicole C. Mullen, Cameron Arnett, James Arnold Taylor, and Libby Smallbone, along with esteemed historians and scholars such as Joseph Ellis, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert P. George, Akhil Reed Amar, Paul Kengor, and Jana Novak, The American Miracle blends expert insights with cinematic storytelling to create a powerful, thought-provoking experience. Filmed on location across the United States and the United Kingdom, the film brings history to life like never before.

“With the upcoming 250th Anniversary of America, this is the perfect time to release this film,” said Producer, Douglas B. Maddox. “We’re inviting Americans to rediscover their roots and the true history of our nation. We hope viewers of the film will be surprised and deeply moved by what they see. Join us in celebrating this milestone by watching and supporting this film. Spread the word and help us share this important story with everyone.”

The film explores the fundamental truth that America’s founding was not a mere series of chance events, but a miraculous unfolding of divine purpose. It highlights the nation’s responsibility to uphold justice, freedom, and biblical principles, while reminding viewers that when America aligns with its founding ideals, it thrives.

"A strong theme in the film is gratitude for God and His divine providence, which we should never take for granted,” said Timothy P. Mahoney, Director and Executive Producer. “A lot of other nations look to America and wonder, ‘what is it that makes America what it is?’ The American Miracle clearly communicates that our freedoms and liberties don’t come from a government or person; they come from a higher power – they come from God. It is in God that we trust.”

Distributed by Fathom Entertainment, The American Miracle – Our Nation is No Accident will be in theatres nationwide on June 9, 10, and 11. Tickets will be available beginning May 2 at fathomentertainment.com and participating theatre box offices. For more information please visit: AmericanMiracleMovie.com.

---------------------------

About Heroic Pictures

Heroic Pictures is a motion picture studio telling true stories of God acting in history, shedding light on the lives of heroic people and events that have shaped our past and inspire our future.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of live and pre-recorded content to theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements, including performing arts, movies, episodic content, and other special event programming across various genres and formats. Fathom offers content creators a worldwide cinema distribution network by operating in 45 countries and boasts a live digital broadcast network of more than 1,100 locations. Fathom is owned by

AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.