Historical

"Lawrence "Larry" Patton McDonald

Congressman Larry McDonald seemed to disappear into thin air.

This man, whose presence may have made Flight 007 a target of the Soviets, was, according to Warren P. Mass writing in The New American (click here) in 1988, "becoming the unifying force of American, and even international, anti-Communists." Mass states that "[b]y assuming the chairmanship of the John Birch Society, establishing the Western Goals Foundation... and serving on the boards of the Conservative Caucus and the Committee for the Survival of a Free Congress, Larry McDonald became the most dangerous enemy the Communists had." This was strengthened by the fact that McDonald assembled a private intelligence network against communist infiltration while serving on the House Armed Services Committee.

In another New American article (click here) by Jeffrey St. John, McDonald's wife, Kathryn, said he was a man "totally secure within himself." Longtime friend, Dr. Daniel Jordan, said, "He could just overwhelm anyone with his vast knowledge of a subject." Former advisor Hilaire Du Berrier said, "He had an indefinable ring of verity in his voice." US Representative Ron Paul told the Philadelphia Inquirer that "he was the most principled" man in Congress.

Lawrence Patton McDonald was on his way to Seoul to take part in celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the US-Korean Mutual Defense Pact. His accomplishments, the honors he received around the world, and the people who valued his work are too numerous to mention here.

Larry's awareness of spreading communism began when he was a naval flight surgeon in Reykjavik, Iceland, assigned to both fighter squadrons and the embassy. "He thought the U. S. Embassy appeared to be doing things advantageous to the communists," but was told that he didn't "understand the big picture."

During and after his time in the reserve, his interest in fighting communism and preserving "what remained of the American constitutional republic" grew more intense. When he came home, he read everything about history, government, and foreign policy he could get his hands on. "He also looked around for anyone else concerned about communism," said his brother, Dr. Harold McDonald Jr. During this time he discovered the John Birch Society, becoming a National Council member in 1967 then Chairman in early 1983.

Larry had been in office about three months when President Carter decided to scrap the traditional observance of Captive Nations Week. The new Congressman made a powerful speech on the floor of the House, his very first, expressing his indignation. Afterwards, Mass reports, "The administration relented."

Congressman McDonald served almost nine years in the House of Representatives, fighting for his deeply held belief that the federal government must return to abiding by Christian principles and the Constitution.

In 1976, he married Kathryn Jackson. They had two children, who were 2 years and 8 months, respectively, when Larry was abducted.

For details on his whereabouts subsequent to the shoot down of KAL 007, click here."

Bert Schlossberg is Director of the International Committee for the Rescue of KAL 007 Survivors, www.rescue007.org. He is also administrator for the Facebook page KAL 007 Families and Friends.