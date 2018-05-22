Historical

May 12, 2018 Tour of Historic Chicora

Dr. Drake with Jacob Van der Ver Chapter – front row – Dr. Tim Drake, Dr. Julia Barnes, Mrs. Cynthia Campbell, Mrs. Pam Durham, Mrs. Jeanette Taylor; 2nd row – Cheryl Anne Tuttle, Barbara Wilson, Deborah Hogan; 3rd row: Abigail Moreno, Faye Blackston, LuAnne Foster; 4th row: Alecia Jellicorse, Amy Campbell, Barbara Warren.

A joint meeting of the Jacob Van der Ver Chapter, Colonial Dames 17th Century & Hudson Berry Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, was held on Sat., May 12, 2018, in Belton, SC.

The historic home “Chicora” was the site of the meeting. Owner Dr. Timothy Drake welcomed the ladies to his home.

Dr. Barnes just completed the graduate level class “Nearby History” at Clemson University, with Chicora being the focus of her research. She gave the women a detailed report of the history of the house, of the events that took place there during the War Between the States & Reconstruction, as well as architectural features of the structure.

Hudson Berry Officers 2018-2020 – left to right: Librarian Julia Barnes, Registrar Deborah Hogan, Historian Abigail Moreno; Vice Regent Cheryl Tuttle; Regent Pam Durham; Outgoing Regent Cynthia Campbell.

She also had made a colonial style magnolia wreath which was on display and will be a “how to make it” topic for a future meeting.

A tabletop display included Dr. Barnes’ full report on the house and a presentation poster as well as rifle owned by Dr. Drake’s Revolutionary War ancestor and a colonial powder horn. Dr. Drake gave a wonderful presentation on the influence of the Huguenot migration on the development of UpCountry South Carolina. Dr. Drake had chairs for the ladies, and all of the chairs were from the 1700s & 1800s, and still in sound condition. The oldest chair for the group’s use was a 1760 straight-back chair made in New England.

Outgoing Regent Cynthia Campbell installed Pam Durham of Greenville as Regent, Cheryl Tuttle of Belton as Vice-Regent, Abigail Moreno as Historian, Deborah Hogan as Registrar & Julia Barnes as Librarian. Two members of the Chapter, Deborah Burdette Hogan & Barbara Burdette Wilson, are descendants of Hudson Berry and were charmed when Dr. Drake brought out a table he had purchased from the home place of Hudson Berry.

Alecia Jellicorse of Williamston was the youngest member in attendance, and the oldest was Cynthia Campbell of Iva.