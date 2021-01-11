Historical

Suing Public Officials Personally, and Fighting for Fort Benning, Fort Bragg et al.

I have written about this before because it is an extremely good idea, and the Georgia Division, SCV, is leading the way.

They are suing more mayors and council people as "individuals" (meaning they are being sued personally) for voting to remove Confederate monuments in direct violation of Georgia's monument protection law. The Georgia Division, SCV, press release of December 22, 2020 is below in its entirety.

The Georgia Minutemen have been promoting this approach too.

Those arrogant mayors and council people who knowingly vote to break the law obviously have contempt for the citizens of Georgia, the Georgia legislature, Georgia's history and the rule of law.

This is a GOOD move by the Georgia Division, SCV, and EVERY SCV division in the country should follow suit and do the same thing.

Imagine the satisfaction when you can sue those SOBs personally on behalf of our Confederate ancestors.

The Republican Party in the states, statewide, and locally -- unlike congressional Republicans -- is great and should help. Republicans in South Carolina have introduced legislation, H. 3326, and H. 3249, to strengthen our Heritage Act and enable us to sue public officials as individuals when they vote to break our law, just like in Georgia.

Suing public officials personally does have a deterrent effect when the word gets around, and as Sun Tzu said, beating the enemy without having to fight, is supreme excellence.

Arranging things in your state through your legislature so private citizens and heritage groups have the legal right to sue those law breaking public officials personally, should be the highest priority of every state in the country. That is the only way this Nazism against Southern history is going to be stopped.

A lot of states are doing effective things to preserve their history and many of our people are leading the way. Let's please share that information with people who will write about it and promote it across the country, like me. We will promote it when advantageous, and be discrete when advantageous. The point, though, is to accumulate the knowledge, capability and helpful contacts so that we can take action and beat those horrible people who think it is OK to remove monuments to war dead.

Our enemies mean to destroy the history of the South totally. They fully intend to wipe it off the map and teach all future generations that the Old South was an evil place that stood only for slavery.

They don't want it known that America was founded in the South, at Jamestown, Virginia in 1607, or that the South provided America's most beloved leaders and Founding Fathers whose descendants all fought and bled for our country like the great patriots they are.

This mindless political hate must be beaten one way or another. Southern history is the best part of American history.

I know most people on this list know all this, but here's a select summary for those who don't.

From Virginia alone, Thomas Jefferson, wrote the Declaration of Independence, James Madison is the Father of the Constitution, and George Washington commanded our victorious Revolutionary War armies and was our first president who was "First in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen."

Those words are part of a eulogy for Washington given by Henry "Light Horse Harry" Lee, "a major general in the Continental Army, member of the Continental Congress, governor of Virginia" and father of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Robert E. Lee's estate, Arlington House, owned by his wife, Mary Anna Custis Lee, great-granddaughter of Martha Washington, has been our nation's most sacred burial ground -- Arlington National Cemetery -- for a century-and-a-half.

Southerners won all of America's wars before the War Between the States.

The Revolutionary War was won in the South with patriot victories at Kings Mountain and Cowpens, South Carolina, culminating in the surrender of British Gen. Charles Cornwallis at Yorktown, Virginia in October, 1781.

Southerners won the War of 1812 at the Battle of New Orleans while treasonous New Englanders were slinking around in their Hartford Convention.

Southerners added much territory to our country with the Louisiana Purchase over which New Englanders again threatened to secede.

Southerners won the Mexican War with more Southern blood and treasure than from any other part of America, and we supported every other American war with much higher percentages of military recruits than our percentage of the population.

We wrote the book on American valor, decency and love of country with Southerners like Alvin York of Tennessee, the most highly decorated American soldier of World War I, and Audie Murphy of Texas, the most highly decorated American soldier of World War II.

Our country has benefited mightily from Southern patriotism and blood.