After Trump: Will America Make a Hard Left?

With New York City electing an openly avowed socialist, and Democratic sweeps of the New Jesey and Virginia elections, is it possible the rest of the country will follow suit in the 2028 Presidential election?

This is an important, and perhaps an obvious question that must be asked.

To say that the country is politically divided is like asking if the Pope is Catholic; Charlie Kirk is assassinated and there seems to be a revival of conservativism on college campuses along with evangelical Christianity, whilst “No Kings” rallies and anti-ICE protests heat up.

The question will be is the shift to the Left a blip on the radar screen coming from states that are already “Blue,” or an actual movement, a more tectonic shift, that portends a national change?

It would seem that the Democratic surge is fueled by discontent over Trump and his policies. Of course, one would expect this from Democrats and the traditional Left. But is it also coming from Trump voters who are discontent about the way that the President’s policies are working out? For example, the methodologies of ICE in capturing and deporting illegal immigrants. Or, that while he was billed as the “Peace President” he continues to arm and support Ukraine in its war with Russia, while American warships prowl off the coast of Venezuela?

The entire matter is also complicated by a seeming shift among conservatives, particularly young conservatives, in their support, or lack thereof, of the nation of Israel. Support for Israel used to be sacrosanct among Republicans and traditional conservatives. No more. The subject is now a contention with former darlings of the Right Candice Owens and Tucker Carlson questioning America’s support militarily and economically of the Jewish state.

So, certainly, there are issues percolating in MAGA World that may have a negative impact for the Right that could manifest itself at the polls.

However, looking at the Presidential elections over the last 25 years may give us a greater insight, while it does promote some head scratching.

We must remember that while Americans chose George Bush and Donald Trump as their President, Bill Clinton and Barak Obama were also elected by the same electorate—twice!

Many Americans seem to shift alliances when conditions reach a certain temperature. It is not going far afield to say that most of the motivation is economic: which candidate is going to make my life easier, and put more money in my pocket?

There will always be the staunch ideological voter who will pull the lever for their affiliation regardless when issues like the economy or foreign policy are at stake.

But there are voters who are less ideological and have no particular allegiance to a party or a policy. These voters will drift from Left to Right depending on the conditions in the country or what is going on in their own lives.

This certainly happened during the Viet Nam War era as many people, including those who served in World War II and were solid conservatives, turned against their party to vote for “peace candidates” who wanted the US out of the conflict.

There might also be those voters who have strong feeling about, say, abortion or undocumented people living in our country, who might look over the shoulder of these issues to other situations that may make them vote for a party or individual that, up to this point, would have been unthinkable.

Additionally, besides the Left in general, there may be MAGA people or conservatives who do not understand what Trump is doing; those who feel his policy turns are reckless and too over the top.

In Trump’s view, the Good Ship America is heading for the rocks and, to avoid them, radical action is needed. Some who were once loyal to the Trump agenda may have other ideas.

When 2028 rolls around it will be interesting to see if America makes a hard Left turn. America was founded as a frontier country, and that spirit still exists as Americans will experiment politically looking for the correct alchemy that will make their lives more prosperous.

A Muslim socialist was elected mayor of New York City. Twenty-five years ago, that would have been a fantasy.

In 2028, there may be more fantasies coming true than we think.