Ghoulies: Parade of the Aborticrats

By Michelle Malkin Published: 11 July 2018

I thought we had seen it all from radical feminists -- and what we've seen is way, way more than anyone other than a gynecologist needs to see.

Six years ago, Code Pink zealots traipsed across the fruited plain in giant female reproductive organ costumes demanding "respect" for women's bodies and women's abortion rights. They called themselves "dancing vaginas."

Last January, militant femmes converged on the National Mall donning pink pussy hats, twirling nipple umbrellas, chanting, "Build a uterine wall!" and waving defiant posters that boasted "I DON'T REGRET MY ABORTION."

