Michelle Malkin

Pregnant Women: Beware of COVID Shots

Twenty years ago, when I was pregnant with my first child, I transformed into a total health nut. A lifelong couch potato, I started exercising, enrolled in Lamaze classes and even took vitamins for the first time. I halted my consumption of caffeine, Doritos, Spam and sushi. After decades of obliviousness to food labels, I began scrutinizing every additive and preservative listed in the teeny-tiny font on each item of my grocery list.

Now, imagine if our culture encouraged women of childbearing age to be as vigilant about the effects of Big Pharma's experimental drugs on themselves and their unborn babies as they are about our diets. We know all about gluten and carbs, trans-fats and Omega-3 fatty acids, mercury in fish and heavy metals in baby food. But do you know what's in the COVID-19 vaccines that an estimated 100 million Americans are expected to inject into their bodies by this spring?

In December, I flagged concerns raised by Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vice president and chief scientific officer at Pfizer Global, regarding two additives in the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: polyethylene glycol and mNeonGreen. Yeadon and his colleagues warned of potential fertility-specific risks involving antibodies against "spike proteins" that could disrupt the development of placenta in vaccinated women. It is "unclear," they warned, "what if any instructions/information" that clinical trial subjects received regarding those risks.

Bear in mind that none of the clinical trials conducted by the vaccine-makers to win emergency use authorization from the federal government included pregnant women. That has been historically true of drug trials because, as Dr. Simone Gold of America's Frontline Doctors explained to me in an interview last week, the "cascade of events that has to go one in the human body to get pregnant and maintain a pregnancy is incredibly complicated" and "we don't know all the details of what we don't know." Gold called it "shocking" that medical professionals and pregnant women or women of childbearing age "would be advocating" taking "anything experimental."

Yes, let's be clear and accurate in our description of the COVID-19 vaccines. They are wholly experimental treatments manufactured and marketed by multinational corporations that are immune from liability for their products being tested, approved and distributed at warp speed. An important white paper by America's Frontline Doctors reminds citizens that COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are considered "investigational" in status and fall under legal standards for experimental medications. The trials are ongoing and enrollees are tracked for at least the next two years. "We do not know the effect on the pregnant or soon to be pregnant," Gold and her colleagues report. "There is no actual data at all for an enormous percentage of the population, probably more than half."

On top of all that uncertainty and lack of data, the "mechanism of action of the experimental mRNA vaccines includes a possible auto-immune rejection of the placenta. In layman's terms, the vaccine may permanently interfere with a woman's ability to maintain a pregnancy." In fact, as the labeling on COVID-19 vaccine vials itself acknowledges: "(I)t is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA VaccineBNT162b2 has an impact on fertility. And women of childbearing age are advised to avoid pregnancy for at least two months after their second dose."

Nevertheless, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now downplaying the risks of COVID-19 jab complications in pregnant women and claims there are "no red flags," while the World Health Organization has warned that "very little data are available to assess vaccine safety in pregnancy."

Let me give you the bottom line on the "expert" consensus about whether the COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women: They just don't know. Yet, those who dare dissent from Big Pharma orthodoxy have been branded "conspiracy theorists" and are being pushed off social media. Merely noting that the experts don't know what they don't know is smeared as "misinformation" or "disinformation." (You may remember I first warned you about this global censorship of vaccine dissidents in March 2019.)

The National Vaccine Information Center's VAERS database tracker has identified 23 cases involving COVID-19 vaccines and reported miscarriages, fetal death, premature delivery or stillbirth. The background miscarriage rate is about 10-15%, so you would expect some miscarriages to happen regardless of the vaccine. But extreme caution is still advised. Alex Berenson, former New York Times reporter and COVID-19 watchdog, asks: "Where's the safety data?" He reports that animal studies on COVID jabs have shown "much higher rates of lost fetuses" -- and to date, the only such trials have been conducted on pregnant rats.

In the meantime, federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data on human COVID-19 vaccine recipients have disclosed "multiple cases of apparently healthy late-term fetuses lost days after vaccinations," Berenson adds. "Healthy pregnant women are at next to no risk from #Covid; why on earth would anyone try to shame them into getting this vaccine?"

For moms and moms-to-be, we must always follow the oath that so many COVID Inc. experts have abandoned: First, do no harm.