The American Republic and the American Empire

The Empire Advances by Marginalizing the Truth

Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart (1958-2023), Semper Fi!

The Constitutional American Republic is still strong, and many still stand strong in their faith, but a domestic secular drive to become an American Empire has become politically, economically, and culturally dominant and is straining every nerve to maintain its dominance. As usual, power tends to corrupt and creates false narratives to sustain its power. The American Empire is advancing by marginalizing fundamental reality and truth. This pertains to many aspects of American life and culture but also extends to a morally bent foreign policy.

In February 2014, the U.S. State Department and CIA backed a coup removing an elected Ukrainian President, Viktor Yanukovych. This is generally referred to as the Maidan Revolution, in which over 100 people were killed. This set the stage for the election of pro-Western oligarch Petro Poroshenko in May 2014. Poroshenko’s Ukrainization policies amounted to ethnic cultural cleansing of heavily Russian ethnic areas and exacerbated bitterness over the coup. This began a civil war between the Poroshenko Ukrainian government and the most predominantly Russian ethnic states of Donetsk, Lugansk, and Crimea, which sought accession to Russia or independence. This was also the beginning of massive U.S. and NATO aid to build up the Ukrainian Army, which became the second largest NATO army next to Turkey. This was despite Russian objections that a large effectively NATO military buildup with ballistic and cruise missile capabilities on its borders would be an existential threat to Russian national security. NATO missiles would only be 5 to 7 minutes from Moscow, leaving insufficient time for rational reaction and increasing the possibility of a disastrous nuclear exchange.

Nearly two years after the coup, the December 15, 2015, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report required by Congress, signed by its Director USMC Lt. General Vincent Stewart, included the following statement, which aptly summarizes the extreme tension in regard to U.S. actions in Ukraine building up to the current extremely dangerous proxy war between the U.S. and the Russian Federation.

“The Kremlin is convinced the United States is laying the groundwork for regime change in Russia, a conviction further reinforced by the events in Ukraine. Moscow views the United States as the critical driver behind the crisis in Ukraine and believes that the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Yanukovych is the latest move in a long-standing , long-established pattern of U.S. orchestrated regime change efforts.”

This is an astonishingly succinct and accurate summary of the background behind the Ukraine War and why the Russians, not just Vladimir Putin, consider potential Ukrainian membership in NATO and de facto American and NATO buildup of Ukrainian Army, Missile, and Air forces in Ukraine an existential threat to Russian Federation national security. The Russians fear that the final objective of American and NATO strategy is to bring down the Russian Federation by weakening its armed forces to secondary power status, destroying its economy, and dividing it into smaller, weaker parts whose resources could then be exploited for Western interests.

Lt. Gen. Stewart, who headed the DIA from 2015 to 2017 and retired in 2019 as Deputy Commander of the U.S Cyber Command., died at the age of 64 on April 28, 2023. General Stewart and the DIA under him had a reputation for insisting on the truth in intelligence gathering and analysis. The DIA also had the special portfolio for following the actions and thinking of Russian Military Intelligence (GRU). Born in Jamaica, he was the first African-American to hold such a high and crucial intelligence post. On April 21, General Stewart told a group of officer candidates:

“Always speak truth to power, no matter what the cost.”

From a retired Marine chaplain and friend:

Fair winds & following seas, Sir … Semper Fi!

But what was the reaction of President Obama and his political allies John Brennan at the CIA and Lt. Gen. James Clapper at the Directorate of National Intelligence (DNI) to the December 2015 DIA report? According to high-ranking retired CIA analyst Ray McGovern, Stewart and the DIA were marginalized and kept out of major politically sensitive decisions. Lt. General Michael Flynn was DIA Director from 2012 to 2014 and was also troublesome to Obama, Brennan, and Clapper.

Further details of this and other history and news on the Ukraine conflict are on a 23-minute May 24 video interview of Ray McGovern by Judge Andrew Napolitano, Putin’s Plan for Ukraine Now, posted May 25 on McGovern’s website. McGovern asks an important question about the marginalization of the DIA and the CIA and DNI demonization of Vladimir Putin.

“Does anybody have any confusion about why the DIA was later frozen out of all these assessments having to do with how bad President Putin is, and how he supposedly orchestrated the defeat of Hillary Clinton?”

According to McGovern, DNI Director James Clapper admitted that such deliberations were limited to a handful of “handpicked” analysts.

Ray McGovern is a retired CIA intelligence analyst who was the leading expert on Russia during much of his 27-year tenure. Following service as an Army intelligence officer in the early 1960s, he served seven U.S. presidents from Kennedy to George H.W. Bush. From 1981 to 1985, his duties included co-chairing the National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President’s Daily Brief, including one-on-one briefs for President Reagan’s five most senior national security advisers. He speaks fluent Russian, German, and Spanish. In 2003, he co-founded Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS}to expose government manipulation of intelligence to justify foreign policy and military objectives. He is frequently sought for news commentary and expert testimony. Many of these can be found on his website raymcgovern.com.

A comprehensive May 23 video speech on the Ukraine War and where it is leading by International Relations scholar John Mearsheimer can be found on YouTube. It is one hour and 33 minutes including Q&A. McGovern is one of the remote questioners, who asked if Putin had any realistic alternative to invading Ukraine to defend Russia’s national security. Both McGovern and Mearsheimer agreed NATO and the U.S. had pushed Putin into the position where his only alternative consistent with his responsibility for Russian national security was to invade Ukraine. This is long but considering the costly and dangerous position in which the Biden Administration defense and foreign policies have put the U.S. and Europe, it is a patriotic necessity to fully understand the situation. Joe Biden, by the way, was helping to create the Ukraine crisis right from the beginnings of the 2014 Maidan Revolution and coup, as were his present Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. Of all the disasters Joe Biden has created, Ukraine may turn out to be the worst and most potentially calamitous in loss of human lives.

In an era when Empire and its captive media are on a full-court press to enforce false narratives and marginalize truth, those who seek the truth must search for trustworthy alternative information sources. I would like to call your attention to some other excellent sources on the Ukraine War: I would also point out that Andrew Napolitano, Freedom Watch, interviews many of these.

Col. Douglas Macgregor at douglasmacgregor.com and YouTube: Douglas Macgregor Straight Calls. May 27: (77) The Russians are overrunning the two areas that I just mentioned - YouTube

Larry Johnson, another former CIA analyst at sonar21.com.

Scott Ritter can be found on scottritterextra.com and YouTube. Ritter is a former USMC intelligence officer and UN weapons inspector.

Eva Karene Bartlett, Reality_Theories, on Telegram. Her reporting includes on scene interviews, stories, and photos from Donetsk.

Dr. Steve Turley on YouTube.

Several can be found on Rumble.com:

Col./Senator Richard Black. Focus on the News.

Alex Christoforou, often including a beautiful outdoor walk in Greece or Cyprus.

Alexander Mercouris in London. (Both Mercouris and Christofou team up on The Duran.)

Lt.Col Daniel Davis.

The New Atlas, Brian Barletic, former USMC. Barletic is expert on weapons, economics, and logistics and broadcasts from Thailand.

Redacted, Clayton and Natalie Morris in Lisbon, Portugal.

Thanks to the late Vince Stewart, Lt. General, USMC, and all the people listed above and more for refusing to let truth be buried or marginalized.