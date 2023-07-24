Political

No US Military Intervention in Ukraine

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Defense announced it would further escalate U.S. military aid to Ukraine, this time sending $800 million in arms, including cluster bombs. Instead of spending vast sums of money on Ukraine, including to deliver deadly military hardware, the United States must return to the traditional foreign policy of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. Contact your U.S. representative and senators, and urge them to end all U.S. assistance to Ukraine, and to pass H.Res.113 as a first, initial step.

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are seeking to pass a resolution calling for the end of all U.S. material support for Ukraine. It is imperative that the House pass this resolution, and that the Senate introduces and passes a similar resolution.

H.Res.113, titled the “Ukraine Fatigue Resolution,” is sponsored by U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and is cosponsored by 10 other representatives.

If passed, H.Res.113 would “[express] the sense of the House of Representatives that the United States must end its military and financial aid to Ukraine, and [urge] all combatants to reach a peace agreement.”

H.Res.113 correctly notes that “the United States is the top contributor of military aid to Ukraine,” having “appropriated more than $110,000,000,000 of military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.” It lists in detail the various services and ordnance provided to Ukraine.

Furthermore, the resolution notes that as of November 2022, the United States had given Ukraine nearly $48 billion, significantly more than the next largest contributor.

H.Res.113 also states that the United States has donated so much military equipment to Ukraine that, according to the Pentagon, it has “severely depleted United States stockpiles, weakening United States readiness in the event of conflict.”

H.Res.113 is correct. The war in Ukraine — and our government’s support for it — is completely antithetical to U.S. national interests. The Biden administration continues to fund Ukrainian pockets, even while the condition of our country and people deteriorates.

The $110 billion in U.S. funding for Ukraine is enough to build seven 450-mile border walls along the U.S.-Mexico border, or to give $200 million to each of the 435 congressional districts. And while U.S. border crisis continues to rage, the Biden administration sent Border Patrol agents to Poland’s border with Ukraine.

Continued U.S. support to Ukraine undermines the national defense of the American homeland and risks entangling the U.S. into a potential protracted hot war with a nuclear power. Instead, the United States should heed the wisdom of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. For example, in his farewell address, President George Washington said, “It is our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world.” Rather than concerning itself with the defense and borders of Ukraine, Congress should prioritize the U.S.’s own national defense and secure the southern border with Mexico.

Tell your U.S. representative to support H.Res.113, and your U.S. senators to introduce and pass a similar resolution. And urge all of them to avoid foreign entanglements and to begin putting American national interests first.

