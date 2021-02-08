Amnesty’s Catastrophic Multiplier Effect

The Road to One Party Tyrannical Rule and National Destruction

President Joe Biden - Sowing a wind that will reap the whirlwind.

President Joe Biden, urged on by the radical leftist leadership of the Democrat Party in both Houses of Congress, a mainstream media subservient to leftist Democrat ideology and power, and globalist corporate elites wielding Orwellian oppressive power over American freedom of speech, plans to give 11 million illegal immigrants amnesty. Just as in the disastrous 1986 amnesty, the number of illegal immigrants now in the county is considerably and probably purposefully underestimated. According to FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform), there are at least 14.5 million illegal immigrants now in the United States, but some estimates range as high as 22 to 40 million of a U.S. total population of over 331 million. Of course, millions of additional illegal immigrants will soon be arriving in anticipation of an amnesty.

The Catastrophic Multiplier Effect of Amnesty

Biden and his dominant leftist influencers, who include former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris, Congressional leaders Pelosi and Schumer, and several fabulously wealthy corporatist financiers, are probably not concerned with lessons of history regarding amnesty. President Ronald Reagan signed the 1986 amnesty bill with reservations. He was misled into believing that there would be less than one million amnesties. Thanks to widespread document fraud and intentionally lax bureaucrat vetting, the number turned out to be about 2.75 million. Then there were six supplemental amnesties for another 3.0 million. Then millions of additional illegal immigrants came, first the relatives, then less closely related family and friends, and still millions more who calculated that they should come because U.S. immigration law was no more than a temporary inconvenience. Many are coming now who think they have a right to come. At the end of his second term, Reagan told his Attorney General Ed Meese that his most regretted mistake was signing the 1986 amnesty.

Lesson Number One. The actual number of amnesties far exceeded the estimates

To summarize, Reagan was misled into believing there would be less than a million amnesties and that would end it. There were actually 2.7 million amnesties to begin with, and Congress added another 3.0 million with supplemental amnesties. That totaled 5.7 million and encouraged more illegal immigration. Amnesties lead to more follow-up amnesties.

Looking at the 1986 amnesty and the wave of illegal immigration that followed and still continues, a rough rule of multiplication has been devised:

Lesson Number Two. For every amnesty given, two to three additional illegal immigrants will come within 10 to 20 years.

Assuming a Biden amnesty will involve only 15 to 20 million illegal immigrants; this would mean another 30 to 60 million future illegal immigrants would add to their numbers in as little as a decade.

This rule, however, may now be quite conservative. Biden and the Democrats are offering more than amnesty. It is essentially open border immigration and includes a right to health and welfare benefits to anyone crossing the border and a clear road to citizenship and voting. Many will also be getting Covid crisis stimulus checks! This is a wide door to massive immigration and colossal national security, public safety, economic, and social problems. It is attractive to the Democrats, because it brings in millions of new voters who are likely to favor leftist Democrats by at least two-to-one and probably four-to-one. It is also attractive to those businesses preferring cheap immigrant labor to American labor. Its consequence will be a stacked deck of one party leftist rule.

Open borders amnesty will not only erase our borders, it will erase any distinction between legal immigration and whoever gets here. It will soon essentially erase any distinction between citizens and whoever is here.

Given these exceedingly favorable terms for anyone crossing our borders, the number of immigrants arriving could far exceed 60 million in far less than a decade. FAIR conservatively estimates 52 million more immigrants as a result of Biden’s amnesty. This open door amnesty could be the most foolish decision ever made by any government. The full scope and impact of its chaotic and destructive consequences can hardly be imagined.

The main problem following the 1986 amnesty was that we did not enforce our immigration policies, primarily because our political leadership had become too much beholden to or intimidated by special interests that want unlimited numbers of cheap foreign labor for big corporate political donors and increased ethnic immigration to stack the electoral deck for left-liberal progressives. President Donald Trump saw clearly that our corrupt immigration system was serving special interests rather than the best interests of the American people, American workers, and American taxpayers. He saw clearly that public safety, national security, and respect for American values and Constitutional principles were being hindered and foolishly disregarded. Despite considerable opposition in Congress and the media, he made remarkable progress toward an immigration system and tax policies that favored the American people and their future prosperity and security. Now Joe Biden, his principal influencers, and the increasingly radical-left Democrat Party intend to erase our borders and put the whole nation in desperate peril.

Lesson Number Three. Amnesties and cheap foreign labor are not profitable to the American economy, the American people, and especially American workers and taxpayers.

Establishment politicians of both parties have as a vested interest in nearly $500 billion per year in cheap labor profits reaped by their big donors, although it suppresses the income of American wage earners by close to $450 billion per year (updated from George Borjas figures). In addition, according to the Heritage Foundation, the fiscal costs of illegal immigration amount to approximately $14,387 in 2010 dollars per unlawful immigrant household per year. This could rise to over $28,000 with full benefits and social security. Moreover, even legal immigrant households cost more than $4,000 per year to taxpayers. The low wages they earn are taxed at very low rates, and thus government support expenditures far exceed taxes received. FAIR estimates U.S. taxpayers are paying over $132 billion per year to support illegal immigration, and that might increase to more than $200 billion by 2025. That would be at least $2.0 trillion in the first decade and would continue to rise for the foreseeable future. All this is essentially an indirect subsidy to employers who hire low-wage immigrant workers. Unless we develop and enforce a predominantly merit based system of immigration, we are going to sink into welfare bankruptcy with a high potential for hyper-inflation.

Biden has also signed an order increasing annual refugee asylums to 125,000. During the Obama Administration, a disproportionate number of these were scarcely vetted Muslims, whereas very few were Arab Christians fleeing slaughter and persecution by radical Islamist groups like ISIS. This will not be the first time in history that refugee re-settlements have been used to overturn a culture and advance the power of tyrants. This was a favorite Soviet strategy for cultural and political dominance. It seems also the favorite of globalists and modern cultural Marxists.

Amnesties are for all practical purposes irreversible. Following amnesties, tremendous political pressures arise to accelerate citizenship and voting. Ill-considered consequences of amnesty can compound economic and social damage for more than a generation.

Amnesty and continued cheap labor immigration threaten political doom for the Republican Party and every conservative issue—constitutional government, right-to-life, family values, gun-rights, fiscal responsibility, lower taxes, religious liberty, freedom of press and speech, fair elections, national security, public safety, everything.

Open border amnesty also presents a grave health danger in these times of the Covid and kindred viruses

One extreme danger to public safety and national security is that open borders amnesty will inevitably lead to expanded influence of Mexican Drug cartels in the United States. As in Mexico, this could lead to territorial dominance, corruption, and political violence in areas of the United States, with California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas most vulnerable.

Texas, in particular, and the most traditionally conservative of the four, is facing a border crisis of enormous destructive potential and future political consequences. Will Leftist-led Federal agencies and an increasingly anti-conservative-indoctrinated Department of Defense defend the Texas border with Mexico and Texas itself from invasion and enormous economic and human suffering?

Real unity does not happen at the end of a gun barrel or bayonet. While calling for unity, Biden and his influencers are foolishly sowing a wind that will reap a whirlwind of strife and destruction. His immigration policies are at the forefront of the whirlwind.

“For they sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind.”—Hosea 8:7.