School Group Visits Military Museum in Taylors, SC

A large group of home schools visit the Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History at The American Legion Post 214 in Taylors, S.C.

Post 214 Commander Bobby Davis welcomes home schoolers to Museum.

Co-director Peter Butchart show some of the weaponry in the Museum.

Home school stutants enjoy their visit to Military History Museum.