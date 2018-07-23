Military/Veterans

Happy 3rd Anniversary

The American Legion Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 celebrated their 3rd year Anniversary during the general meeting at Lee Road Methodist Church. Cutting cake from left to right: Chaplain Jack Dorn, Adjutant Tony Dunn, Commander Clyde Rector and 2nd Vice Commander John Banning.
The American Legion Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 celebrated their 3rd year Anniversary during the general meeting at Lee Road Methodist Church. Cutting cake from left to right: Chaplain Jack Dorn, Adjutant Tony Dunn, Commander Clyde Rector and 2nd Vice Commander John Banning.
You are not authorised to post comments.

Comments powered by CComment

0
0
0
s2sdefault