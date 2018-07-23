Military/Veterans

Wounded Warriors Speaks to American Legion in Taylors

Rick Bagwell of Wounded Warriors Family Support spoke to members of the American Legion Post 214 about their program, and a Ford Truck to be given to a deserving Veteran at no charge.
