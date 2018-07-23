Military/Veterans

Quilts of Valor

Six members of the American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr Post 214 were presented with a Quilt of Valor. Front Row: Alan James, Clyde Rector and Lowery Smith; Back Row: Ed Collins, Chris Baird and Charlie Clifton.
