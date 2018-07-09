Military/Veterans

American Legion Post 214 Celebrates Birthday

Back Row: Norman Nadeau, Ed Wooten, Carroll Kelley, Chris Baird, Frank Tooley, Joe Herlong, Sr., Larry Murry, Perry Cox, Bill Pray and Tom Fleury. 2nd Row: Jerry Lunsford, Fred Lee, Harold White, Tony Aldebol, William Kelley, Steve Zietz, Robert Wicks, Roy Brock, Pat Ramsey, Bill Moore, Billy Painter, Frank Cockman, District 3 Commander Clyde Mabery and 1st Vice Commander, State Dept. of SC Bob Scherer. 1st Row: Tony Dunn, Cecil Buchanan, Charlie Clifton, Bobby Peater, Steve Ehrlich, Stuart McClure, Peter Butchart and Roy Williamson. Photo was taken during first gathering at Golden Carroll in Greenville, SC.



On the 4th of July 2015 twenty-nine guys felt the need for an energizing, member-oriented New American Legion Post. So at Golden Corral accross from Cherrydale Shopping Center and with the help of then 1st Vice Commander Department of South Carolina Bob Scherer, and District 3 Commander Clyde Mabery the Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 became a reality.

The first official general meeting was held at Denny's on Wade Hampton Boulevard with over forty members present. Later on, the Post outgrew Denny's and the meetings were held at Taylors 1st Baptist Church Ministry Center. On 14 October 2017 Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 and The Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History had their Grand Opening at 3110 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors, SC. Today Post 214 has over 160 members and growing. The General meeting are now held at Lee Road Methodist Church on the 3rd Tuesday of each month.