American Legion Post 214 Celebrates Birthday

On the 4th of July 2015 twenty-nine guys felt the need for an energizing, member-oriented New American Legion Post. So at Golden Corral accross from Cherrydale Shopping Center and with the help of then 1st Vice Commander Department of South Carolina Bob Scherer, and District 3 Commander Clyde Mabery the Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 became a reality.
The first official general meeting was held at Denny's on Wade Hampton Boulevard with over forty members present. Later on, the Post outgrew Denny's and the meetings were held at Taylors 1st Baptist Church Ministry Center. On 14 October 2017 Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 and The Cecil D. Buchanan Museum of Military History had their Grand Opening at 3110 Wade Hampton Boulevard in Taylors, SC. Today Post 214 has over 160 members and growing. The General meeting are now held at Lee Road Methodist Church on the 3rd Tuesday of each month.
