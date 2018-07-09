Posting The Colors for Patriotic Service

Jim Clinton Violins

The American Legion Major Rudolf Anderson, Jr. Post 214 Color Guard was invited to participate in Wren Memorial Baptist Church's patriotic services. Members included Pete Bellinger, Jamie Richards, Charlie Clifton and Clyde Rector.
