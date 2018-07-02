Military/Veterans

Vaughn Discusses the Planned National Korean War Memorial

Retired State Senator Lewis Vaughn - Photo by Thomas C. Hanson

Retired State Sentator Lewis Vaughn was the guest speaker at the June 2018 Greenville County Republican Women's Club Americanism Luncheon. Vaughn discussed his experiences as a Korean War Combat Veteran as a tanker and sought support for the National Korean War Memorial Wall. Vaughn said the new Memorial Wall would be located adjacent the current Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. It will have the names of all the deceased Korean War Casualties and the POWs.