Military/Veterans

Grave Dedication

Sunday afternoon, October 21, 2018, 1 PM, a grave dedication ceremony was held for veterans of the Revolutionary war and the War between the Statedtes at Easley family cemetery outside Powdersville. The 16th South Carolina Color Guard provided flags and a gun salute. Julia Barnes, representing the Daughters of the American Revolution, daughters of 1812, and united daughters of the Confederacy open and the event with a prayer. Hope Kateman, president of the William Easley chapter, Udc, welcomed all and tell them about the cemetery. She expressed extreme appreciation for the work of Michael Adams Junior in cleaning the graveyard and ken neighbors for providing southern cross of honor. Especially honored were private Augustus lark, company, third Battalion South Carolina volunteers and Dr. Jon Macaffe Of field company a, Second South Carolina infantry.