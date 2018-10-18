Military/Veterans

War of 1812 Veteran John Martin Inducted into Anderson County Hall of Fame

Left to right: Julia Ashley Barnes of Honea Path, Mary Jane and George Hawkins of Anderson, Wendy and Ashley Bobo, Joshua Bobo, and John Wendell Ashley of Belton.

On October 16, 2018, the Anderson County Museum advisory committee inducted John Martin of the Ebeneezer community of Anderson County into the hall of fame. Museum director Beverly Childs welcomed attendees to the museum and gave a brief overview of the recipients from 2003 until 2017. She introduced advisory committee vice chair Dr. Julia Barnes, who had provided the documentation for the application of John Martin.

Julia Barnes gave a brief overview about Mr. Martin, and then introduced Mrs. Wendy Ashley Bobo who represented the Martin descendants. She thanked the museum for honoring her ancestor and then had her son Joshua Bobo address the assembly. Josh Bobo is a freshman at Clemson University, and expressed his view of the importance of appreciation of local history. Another descendants present included George and Mary Jane Hawkins of the long branch community. One special treat was the presence of Bob Hanks and his daughter Cathy Stegall, whose ancestors served in the war of 1812 and brought The Cannon used by the unit back to the Anderson District. The same cannon now sits outside the entrance to the Anderson County Museum.

John Martin was only 19 years old when he volunteered for service in the war of 1812. He was believed to be the last surviving member of his company at the time of his death in 1880. John Martin’s early military experience set the tone for the rest of his life. He became a captain of the bear creek company and later served as colonel of the fourth regiment of the South Carolina militia. He served in the office of the ordinary and Anderson County in 1836, a position similar to a modern day magistrate. He was elected Sheriff for Anderson County in 1847. He served as a representative in the state legislature in 1832. He even tried to volunteer for service in the war between the states, traveling to Columbia at the age of 67 with his rifle

Which he called “old Friday. “. He left the rest of his days in his same area of the Ebeneezer community. Martin township was named after John Martin, a testament to the honor with which he was held by his community. He and his wife Cynthia had a total of 16 children, with 11 surviving to adulthood. His leader ship brought Anderson County and South Carolina through many of their most formative years and saw to the building of a more united nations after our most divisive conflict.