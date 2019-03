Military/Veterans

American Legion Oratorical Winner

The Department of the State of South Carolina American Legion held the Oratorical Contest in Columbia, SC. Jessica Scannell was the winner of the Oratorical Contest. A contestant must speak on the US Constitution for eight to ten minutes without referring to notes.

Left to right: American Legion Department of SC Commander John H. Britt, Americanism Commission Chairman Roberta E. Poulos, Oratorical Winner Jessica Scannell and Oratorical Contest Sub-committee Chairman Jennifer Bellstein.