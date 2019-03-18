Military/Veterans

81st Annual High School Oratorical Contest State Finals

Jessica Scannell from Moncks Corner was judged the winner of the Annual American Legion Department of SC H.W. Dare Maness High School Oratorical Scholarship Program - "A Constitutional Speech Contest." It was held at American Legion Department of SC Headquarters in Columbia, SC. Jessica's prepared oration was title, "Constitutional Anthem" which had to be delivered within eight to ten minutes by each of the contestants.

After the prepared oration by each of the contestants, American Legion then gave assigned topic which was based on the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution which states, "The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized."

Each of the four contestants had to base their three to five minute speech on the Fourth Amendment. Jessica received a $2,000 college scholarship upon her entrance to a college of her choosing. She currently attends Berkely Middle College High School in Moncks Corner.

- American Legion Photo by Tony Dunn