Military/Veterans

Korean Vets Hold Election

Left to Right: Lew Perry, President, Cynthia Perry, associate member, Secretary/Treasurer, Ulish Givance, 2nd Vice president. Not pictured, due to illness, Jerry Lunsford 1st Vice President.

The regular monthly meeting of the KWVA Foothills Chapter 301 was held Thursday June 13, 2019 at the Golden Corral. The June meeting is always the annual meeting for election of officers. Those elected for the coming year include Lewis I ”Lew” Perry, President; Jerry Lunsford, !st Vice President: Ulish Givance, 2nd Vice President: Cynthia Perry, associate member, Secretary/Treasurer. New officers assumed their role following Installation of officers conducted by Past President, Francis Thompson. Committee chairman and other appointments and will be made by the new President and announced at the next meeting August 8, 2019. Outgoing President Conrad Nowak retired with comments thanking the members for their support and cooperation during the past two years.

Membership in the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA) consists of Veterans, male and female, who have served in any capacity in the defense of the Republic of South Korea from 1945 to the present. Or served outside of Korea from June 25, 1950 to January 31, 1955. This of course includes the many who have been deployed in and out of Korea in recent years since the war including those who have served or still serve on the DMZ. We are encouraging the younger guys to join us to help sustain our membership since it is no secret the average age of the Korean War Veteran is 85. Associate membership includes any person with an interest in supporting the activities of the KWVA and the local chapter, and does not qualify for regular membership.

The Foothills Chapter 301 meets on the second Thursday each month, except July at the Golden Corral, 3240 N Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC.

A Chapter Family Picnic will be held July 20, 2019 at Conestee Park in place of a regular meeting in July.