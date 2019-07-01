Military/Veterans

July 27 Korean War Truce Day

I along with millions of Americans will celebrate Independence Day on July 4TH. I hope all will pause, reflect and give thanks to our Creator for bestowing to us this great country. But freedom is not free. I suggest readers research what happened to the signers of the Declaration of Independence. All lost their fortunes, some were executed, families persecuted and destroyed, and more. They gave their all to provide us with the freedoms we enjoy today. So did the hundreds of thousands that have lost their lives in all of America’s wars since the Revolutionary War, including those that are serving and protecting us in today’s wars.

But I want to address the Korean War. It was first dubbed a “POLICE ACTION” by President Truman, then “THE FORGOTTEN WAR”, I think in Life Magazine. And it was truly forgotten. Nothing much was written about it. It wasn’t taught in our schools. It was even forgotten by those who participated in it. But we must NOT forget any longer the 37+ men and women who were Killed-in-Action (KIA) or were Prisoners-of-War (POW) in that long ago and “FORGOTTEN WAR.”

The South Carolina General Assembly passed a Resolution designating July 27, the Korean War Veterans Day. Greenville County Council will do the same. July 27, 1953 the truce between North and South Korea was signed. The War was extremely costly. In addition to the KIA’s and POW’s, 103k Americans were wounded and an untold number suffered cold weather injuries. NO, FREEDOM IS NOT FREE. These men and women stepped up when needed and now its decades past the time when we should have stepped up and did something that would have ensured that these men and women would not be forgotten any longer. We didn’t but now we have an opportunity to rectify that oversight.

A WALL OF REMEMBRANCE has been approved by Congress that will be located at the site of the Korean War Memorial n Washington, D. C. The Wall will have the names of these individuals engraved in it, thus ensuring their legacy. The Foothills Chapter #301 Fund-raising Committee is raising funds for the SC 576 residents who lost their lives in the Korean War. Greenville County had 55. Travelers Rest had 2. Blue Ridge had 1 and Clevland had 1..

From now thru July 27, 2019 (Truce Day) we will be out making a push to raise the $83k needed to complete our goal. Please open your hearts and pocketbooks and donate to this most worthy cause. Texas Roadhouse has also agreed to have a Korean War night on July 23, 2019 where we will share in the proceeds. Please go and have dinner on at Texas Roadhouse on July 23RD.

The cost is $350.00 per name. The goal for SC’s 576 names is $200k. We have raised $117k thus far. Tax deductible donations of any amount are appreciated. Make checks payable to: KWVA FOOTHILLS CHAPTER #301. In the “FOR” area write “WOR” or WALL OF REMEMBRANCE. Mail them to: KWVA Foothills Chapter #301, Fundraising Committee, P. O. Box 6903, Greenville, SC 29606-6903.