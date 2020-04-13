Military/Veterans

Kimberly Hampton's Helicopter Memorial in Easley, SC

A Bell OH-58D Keowa helicopter model of the one that Captain Kimberly Hampton flown is now displayed as a memorial in front of the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library on Biltmore Road. It took nearly five years for Jim Garrison, supporters, politicans and military officers to find a identical helicoter model that she flew. The dedicated memorial is called Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Park. Hampton's helicopter was shot down over Fallujah, Iraq in January 2004. She was the first female pilot in U.S. history shot down and killed as a result of hostile fire.